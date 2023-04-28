140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, May 5, 1883: If you want to see a circus go over the South Park Sunday.
On that day Dell Crane is going over to the Park to assist White in rounding up a bunch of cattle.
The programme is for Crane, who claims to be a superior horseman, to break all the wild bronchos in the crowd.
Ten to one that “Asmodeus” comes back on a stretcher.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 4, 1923: State Highway Engineer Montgomery was in Salida Wednesday and made arrangements to have John Jay begin work on the improvement of Poncha Pass road.
Mr. Jay will commence work immediately.
Poncha Pass is to be improved this year and made into a first class highway.
Mr. Montgomery has received no word about the surveyor who is coming to run a line for the new road to South Park over the Tenderfoot Mountain route.
The engineer is expect in a short time.
The state is arranging for the construction of the road north of Buena Vista and work on the road between Buena Vista and Salida will be started this spring.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 21, 1948: Warren L. Britton will retire as chief of the fire department and George Wickers will retire as fireman on May 1, under the firemen pension plan.
The fire and water committee of the city council last night recommended to the council that Jay Ramey be appointed chief and that he recommend two men for appointment as firemen to fill the vacancies.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 1, 1973: Beginning June 1, Salida telephone customers will be able to make three-minute station-to-station calls for only a dime when calling Buena Vista.
The 10-cent rate also applies to station-to-station calls from Buena Vista to Salida, reports John Thomass, Mountain Bell exchange manager.
However, the 10-cent rate won’t apply to person-to-person and collect calls, calls charged to a third party or calls made from a coin telephone.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 4, 1998: Collegiate Peaks Angler Chapter of Colorado Trout Unlimited held its annual Caddis Festival CTU Conservation Banquet Friday evening at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
More than 200 anglers and friends of the state’s cold water resource attended the affair, and – according to festival chairman Dick Isenberger – raised more money than at any previous banquet, to support CTU and Collegiate Peaks Anglers’ conservation and education programs throughout the year.
Also, Isenberger said, the scholarship fund this year will amount to $2,000, whether for one or two undergraduate scholarships has not yet been determined.
The scholarship is earmarked for undergrads from the upper Arkansas River valley studying aquatic biology or other natural resource majors at Colorado State University.
After dinner, chapter president Steve Craig presented the CTU’s Conservationist Award to local aquatic biologist Greg Policky of the Colorado Division of Wildlife, based in Salida.
He was nominated by the Collegiate Peaks Anglers and was the chapter’s second successful nominee for the statewide award in the past two years.
