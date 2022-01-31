140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 4, 1882: Salida Fire Company No. 1 held a regular meeting last evening in Thomas’s Lumber office.
A constitution and bylaws were adopted and committees appointed for the twenty-second of February ball.
At the last meeting two weeks from last night officers will be elected.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 4, 1922: Euclid Beauregard’s left hand was badly broken Sunday morning when he was kicked by a horse.
He had been putting the horse in the stable and in going behind it was struck on the hand by the horse’s hoof, several bones being broken.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 1, 1947: George Kurtz, III, nine-month-old son of Mr. and Mrs. George Kurtz Jr., who is ill of poliomyelitis, was taken to Denver today on train No. 2 and is to be admitted to Colorado General Hospital.
The trip was made by train on account of icy roads and uncertain weather.
The baby has been ill at his home for nine days.
He was paralyzed in both legs. Both parents accompanied him to Denver.
Glen Lamberg and Mrs. Marguerite Cox, officers of the local poliomyelitis committee, arranged for hospitalization at Colorado General Hospital and for the ambulance to meet the train.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 31, 1972: Mrs. Mae Glover is the new owner operator of the Park Cafe. The cafe has been closed for over fifteen years and will re-open February 1st at 6:00 a.m.
Mrs. Glover said that she intends to keep the business open twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week to cater to the late evening trade. Breakfast will be available continuously and she will run a daily luncheon special.
Mrs. Glover has lived in Salida for twenty-four years and her husband Charles has been employed as a motor man at Climax for the past thirteen years. The couple have eight children, but only three still living at home, a daughter in high school and 10-year-old twins.
Mrs. Glover’s new staff includes Izora Craft, Alta Evans and Betty Gaalaas. Mrs. Glover will work the “graveyard” shift as a combination cook and waitress.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 27, 1997: Judy Fender and Mike Bowers were honored as Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Woman and Man of the Year Saturday.
The chief nursing officer at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and the Salida Police Department sergeant were recognized for work in their careers and in the community at the chamber’s annual banquet at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds in Poncha Springs.
Also recognized were Dr. Leo Leonardi, recipient of the Wanted: Not Dead but Alive Award, and Chris and Paula Schirmer, who received the chamber’s From the Heart Award.
