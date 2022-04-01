140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 1, 1882: It is nearly two years since Thos. Frame, W.W.Roller, N.R. Twitchell and others located placer claims along the Arkansas river near town.
Since making the locations they have done several hundred dollars worth of work, complying with the demands of the law in every respect.
At the time these locations were made there were persons in Salida who could not be as loud as they apparently desired to be in their declarations that there was not sufficient mineral in the ground to pay for working.
They ridiculed and made all kinds of sport of the proposition to make placer mining in this vicinity pay.
But now that improved devices for saving the placer gold are likely to make these claims valuable, these ridiculing gentlemen change their tune.
And now they join hands with others to jump the placers that others have been rightfully holding for two years.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 7, 1922: Clyde Basham died Wednesday from injuries incurred in an auto accident which occurred Tuesday afternoon when his car turned over and he sustained a broken arm, some broken ribs and internal injuries.
Mr. Basham and his family had been living on the old Henry ranch on Poncha Boulevard since last summer until two weeks ago when they moved to Cotopaxi.
He, with his brother-in-law and friend, were returning from Cañon City Tuesday when the accident happened.
The other men were not injured.
The car ran off the road and overturned.
He leaves a widow and two little daughters.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 1, 1947: Thursday morning the physics class of the high school went on a field trip to the Presbyterian church to study the new Hammond electric organ which was recently installed.
Since the class is studying sound and its properties, the trip was in the way of a laboratory experiment.
Mr. Hampshire showed how the music was made electrically.
In order to acquaint the students with the organ, Mrs. Barrett, church organist, gave a demonstration of how to play the organ.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 30, 1972: Steel work is all but completed on a new addition to Wise and Post Chevrolet on Rainbow Boulevard in Salida.
The new addition to the firm’s two-year-old building will enclose 5,200 square feet of space.
According to Vince Wise, the added room will permit an expanded service department for the auto dealership.
Weather conditions have slowed work somewhat over the last month; however, it is expected to be completed in another three weeks.
Charlie Sligar of Poncha Springs is the contractor.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 7, 1997: CoZinCo Inc. employees voted 17 to 12 Friday against unionizing their workplace.
Thomas Nevene, CoZinCo owner, said Friday from Denver he is “very pleased” with the vote.
In the wake of the vote, union organizer Jeffrey Ferro said several charges of unfair labor practices will be filed.
CoZinCo management intimidated employees – threatening to close the plant, downsize the operation or move it to Mexico if employees voted for the union, Ferro alleges.
Ferro also alleges management sent representatives to union meetings to use information gathered to influence the vote.
