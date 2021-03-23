140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 26, 1881: Sing Lee is the boss runner in the country.
Last Tuesday a cow that was fooling around Sing’s premises accidentally caught a shirt on her horns and started to run away.
A gentleman called Sing’s attention, and it would have done your soul good to see him skip over the woodpile, Fitnam’s law office, the Hawkins Hotel and all the surrounding buildings.
He got the shirt.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 29, 1921: Mrs. Hal Webster was painfully burned on the left arm Monday morning, when a stove polish she was using on the stove ignited and filled the room with flames.
Her eyebrows were singed and her clothes caught fire but she retained her presence of mind and beat out the fire on her clothing.
The fire threatened to attack the house but Mrs. Webster controlled it before it did any damage.
Mrs. Webster called to her neighbors Mrs. E.G. Duncan and Mrs. E.C. Smith who applied first aid to her left arm, which was painfully, but not seriously burned.
The stove polish was a new preparation believed to be harmless.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 19, 1946: Salida and Chaffee County police officers are going to take a post-graduate course in police work.
Sgt. H.E. Bowlds, state instructor of peace officers, was in Salida yesterday, arranging with Chief of Police Masters and Sheriff Shewalter to give a series of lectures to the police, sheriff and deputies, and state patrolmen on the legal rights of police officers in making arrests, how to go about arresting and searching dangerous men, how to stop a suspected auto driver and other topics.
Sgt. Bowlds will return to Salida in a few days.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 22, 1971: A barn and corral belonging to Sam and Pete Alloy was gutted by fire early this morning seven and a half miles west of Salida, firemen said.
The firemen were summoned to the scene at 5:10 a.m. The barn is three quarters of a mile north of U.S. 50 on a private road.
Fire Chief Jack Henderson estimates the value of the destroyed structure at about $200.
Livestock was removed from the barn before it collapsed. No cause for the fire was apparent.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 15, 1996: Progress on the Salida Hot Springs Swimming Pool water line is stalled until the City of Salida receives legal descriptions of properties along the Poncha Springs sewer line easement through town.
Salida Administrator Pat Brooks said Thursday all engineering is done, except that several changes in the pipeline route have had to be made.
When the idea first occurred to place the hot water line within the sewer right-of-way, Brooks said, Salida officials thought they would be negotiating with Poncha Springs elected officials for use of the easement.
However, later information showed the town has “non-exclusive” rights to the right-of-way, so Salida would have to speak individually with property owners along the line for an additional 10-foot easement.
