140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 28, 1882: A young lady who has a kitchen stove and house and lot wants a husband.
Age and infirmity no objection, provided money comes with it.
All communications should be addressed to “Sweet-art,” care of the Mountain Mail.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 27, 1922: Phil S. Gallagher, money order clerk of the Salida post office, who disappeared Dec. 27, surrendered to the postal inspector in Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.
He had been in Denver since leaving here but grew tired of waiting and homesick.
He went to his brother’s home in Pueblo, where he wrote a letter to Assistant Postmaster Densmore.
Mr. Densmore went to Pueblo and consulted with him.
He said he wanted to give himself up and they went to the federal building together.
Gallagher said he applied for his mail several times at the Denver post office, also at the Pueblo post office.
He was penniless when he gave himself up.
The shortage in the post office accounts is about $1,100. Gallagher’s friends are endeavoring to raise the deficit.
He was released on bond, but he decided to remain in Pueblo for the present.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 25, 1947: Al Capone, former Chicago gangster who made a fortune from rackets during prohibition, appeared to be losing his fight for his life today.
For the second time this week physicians held out little hope that the former underworld czar would survive the serious illness.
Dr. Arthur J. Logie, heart specialist, said Capone had developed pneumonia while recovering from a paralytic stroke and that he “doubted seriously that there is any chance” for him.
“His heart has begun to fail,” Logie said. “Both lungs are badly congested.”
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 21, 1972: The annual wild game dinner will be held at the Elks Club tonight. The main course will be elk, and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
According to J.R. Mazzuca, chairman of the committee, this is the biggest event of the year for the club; usually between 200 and 250 Elks and their out of town guests attend.
The yearly dinner was initiated about 12 years ago by Harry Cable, Warren Hood and J.R. Mazzuca.
The game was barbecued in an open pit at the Salida Golf Club under the supervision of Mazzuca and Ted Judge.
Every year game confiscated by the Colorado Game and Fish Department is held by the department pending court decisions on the guilt or non-guilt of regulation violators.
In this area these cases are heard in the county court by Judge Don Meyers.
When a defendant is found not guilty, the confiscated game is returned; however, if guilt is established Judge Meyers disposes of the game through court order.
In addition to the Elks Club game was given to the hospital in Leadville, the Buena Vista Booster Club and the Izaak Walton League.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 21, 1997: Thirteen members were in attendance at the Jan. 14 meeting of the Buena Vista snowmobile club.
New members Wes and Dot Wright of Alpine and Bill Shaw, BV, were introduced.
The snowcat committee reported that its grant application to the Colorado State Trails program for Great Outdoors Colorado Trust grant dollars, to upgrade the snowcat that is used for trail grooming, has been acknowledged and committee members will do a presentation Feb. 4 in Denver.
Matching funds are required.
