140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 16, 1882: Times in Chaffee City are getting lively.
The parties who own the Kerber mine have arrived and commenced work on their claim.
They found Dr. McClure with two men at work there.
The Dr. left but soon came back with six men and ordered the other party off.
They have now employed about twenty men and are preparing to go to work despite any opposition to-morrow.
Of course a lively time is expected.
This claim joins the Silent Friends lode.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 15, 1922: Word is expected in Salida at any time that the shopmen’s strike has ended.
It is known by the crafts that the union heads and the railroad managers have almost reached an agreement but no dependence will be placed on press reports.
The men will await the official notice from the union heads which will come by telegraph.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 19, 1947: Again this year, as for the past 16 years, the freshmen showed their true Spartan spirit by giving the “S” its annual clean-up Saturday morning.
The thirty freshmen volunteers left the depot about 9:00 o’clock Saturday morning for their walk up to the S, where they were met by fourteen senior boys and Mr. King.
The seniors were on hand to see that the freshmen did a good job.
While the seniors encouraged them, the freshmen boys cleaned the weeds up around the “S” and whitewashed it.
By 11:30, the weary party of freshmen were on their way down the side of Tenderfoot with a job well done.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 21, 1972: When a group of eleven public-spirited men took over the old Rio Grande Hospital at Salida on May 22, 1963, they acquired a property of dubious value.
What they actually got was an antiquated physical plant filled with aging and outmoded equipment, a pile of long overdue bills and the pressing need for an immediate remodeling and modernizing program.
For years the institution had operated in the red under the ownership of the railroad operating brotherhoods and had stayed above water only because of sizeable subsidies annually from the Rio Grande Railroad.
Nine years and a few months later there is no longer any question as to the value of the hospital. It is a gleaming, thoroughly modern facility with the latest and finest equipment which is conservatively valued at two and a half million dollars.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 11, 1997: Practitioners of Sam Walton’s business philosophy gathered in Salida Sept. 10 to officially cut the ribbon on Wal-Mart’s newest supercenter.
The new Wal-Mart, located on U.S. 50 just west of Salida, had a first-class first day, with company dignitaries coming all the way from Bentonville, Ark., to welcome customers into the new 109,000-square-foot building.
Store manager Ron Ertl introduced each of his new department managers and many of his key Wal-Mart associates at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
