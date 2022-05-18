140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 20, 1882: The late canvasser of the Mountain Mail, one Lincoln, a printer, made his appearance in Buena Vista the other day, so we are told.
He “bummed” all of the printing offices of that place for something to quench his thirst but failed to make connections.
He sorrowfully departed for the Carbonate Camp. He left Buena Vista disgusted with the newspaper fraternity.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 19, 1922: Another consignment of 40,000 young brook trout was received from the Buena Vista hatchery last Saturday.
They were placed in the ponds recently constructed by the County Fish and Game Protective association, where they will be cared for until about a year old before putting them into the main streams.
This makes a total of 200,000 brook trout fry received by Salida from the Buena Vista hatchery.
It is the last of the brook trout available for distribution this year, but it is hoped to get a good supply of native trout from the state hatcheries next fall, in addition to about 100,000 which have been requisitioned from the federal hatcheries.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 23, 1947: Three men pleaded guilty Friday in district court. Donald E. White, arrested March 1 on a charge of stealing a 38 caliber revolver from the O’Neal Hardware Co., was sentenced to not less than one year in the state penitentiary.
Juan Trujillo, 50 years old, was also given a similar sentence on a confidence game charge. He was arrested March 7.
Kenneth Schreckengost of Ponca City, Okla., who burglarized the Steinberg Jewelry Co., stealing a 45 automatic pistol, was sentenced indefinitely to the state reformatory at Buena Vista.
Schreckengost was apprehended at Los Animas April 20 and returned to Salida by Sheriff Shewalter.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 11, 1972: Robert J Brazil, one of Salida’s best-known city officials, will step down from his post as director of Public Works September 1.
Brazil’s retirement will climax 28 years of service to the city in various capacities.
He served on the police force for three years, was a three-term city councilman and was mayor for five terms, 10 years prior to taking over as head of the city’s engineering, water and sanitation department.
Before entering city service Brazil was a railroader.
The director said he had plans to formally announce his retirement from public office at next Monday evening’s regular meeting of the city council; however, publication of a want ad in the Wednesday edition of The Mountain Mail seeking a successor provided the tip-off, and Brazil confirmed his plans Thursday.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 22, 1997: The traditional Salida to Cotopaxi Downriver race is back – not that it ever really went anywhere.
In a special meeting of the board of directors Wednesday, it was announced that plans to hold the Downriver Race north of Salida have been scrapped due to safety issues concerning inevitable high water the weekend of the race.
With snowpack in the upper Arkansas Basin still sitting at 150 percent of normal, the chances for excessive high water through Browns Canyon, the most difficult part of the new route, are good.
“This is purely a safety concern,” FIBArk race director Dave Dickerson said. “With the high water probable, we don’t want to take any chances.”
