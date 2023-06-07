140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, June 16, 1883: There is little in the way of special mention to be made of what is going on in Salida’s new mining camp.
There are yet a great many in the hills prospecting and quite a number of persons are engaged in the work of sinking shafts on properties they have stakes.
This is the only proper way to develop the camp, and those who are engaged in the work should be encouraged in their work.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 5, 1923: With actual experience of last year in operating a cooperative marketing organization, and shipping perishable products such as head lettuce, telephone peas, etc., the board of directors of the Colorado Cooperative Head Lettuce Association is planning a successful season for 1923.
Many changes in organization and management are being made at every meeting of the directors.
The fact that the Association has contracted with the American Fruit Growers Inc., to handle head lettuce and all other vegetables shipped thru the association is of great importance to the growers of vegetables in Chaffee County.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 9, 1948: Following the retirement of Fire Chief Warren Britton and fireman Wickers, after years of faithful service, W. J. Ramey took over his new duties as fire chief Tuesday morning.
Also a new member of the local fireman is Woodson Bennett, who came to Salida from Englewood, and has had much experience in the fire department there.
The department will have a practice session each morning and will soon have new equipment to work with as some new hose has been ordered, also a new fog nozzle and CO-2 extinguishers.
Fireman Claude Haley and Bennett will be on duty together with fire chief Ramey and Thomas Bergman, former volunteer fireman, on duty the remaining shift.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 4, 1973: The skiing industry played a major role in the growth and economic well-being of Chaffee County during the 10-year period from 1960 to 1970, and continues to have both a direct and indirect effect on many businesses, according to a report of the Federal Reserve Bank at Kansas city.
This county was ranked with Clear Creek, Garfield, Gunnison, La Plata and Mesa counties where growth was not as substantial nor as dramatic as in the so-called “ski boom” areas but in which the bank said, “ski areas were one of the several major sources of growth.”
Chaffee county, which showed a 19.1 percent surge in retail business transactions during 1972, was lumped with the other five counties in the category in which the bank reported average increases.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 8, 1998: The Riverbend Apartments, located at 1500 Holman Ave., are ready for public inspection.
The grand opening for the newly built, low-income family housing project, is scheduled for Thursday, June 11.
The first open house is scheduled at 11 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m.
Guest speakers state Sen. Ken Chlouber and Rep. Carl Miller, will be on hand, as well as members of the Salida Development Housing Authority.
During the open house, people are invited to take a tour of the facility and may meet with managers Pat and Bill Mansheim, long time Salida residents.
