140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 24, 1882: A couple of bummers, slightly under the influence of the “ardent,” fell into the window of Cook’s second-hand store Wednesday night and demoralized glass to a fearful extent.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 5, 1922: Andrew Robert Rutherford, traveling fireman and assistant traveling engineer for the D.&R.G.W. Railroad, was fatally injured at 6 o’clock Saturday evening at Texas Creek when he was struck on the head by a projecting rock and knocked off an engine.
In his fall from the engine he sustained a fractured hip, a crushed finger and a contusion over the right eye.
The train was stopped and he was taken to Canon City where he was put aboard passenger train No. 3 and brought to Salida.
The train reached here at midnight Saturday.
He died at 9:20 o’clock Sunday morning without having regained consciousness.
Mr. Rutherford leaned out of his engine cab, flashlight in hand, to observe a hot box on the engine tender. It was a special stock train bound for Pueblo. As he leaned forward the engine rounded a sharp curve and a projecting rock struck the base of his skull.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 28, 1947: Salida is given the alternative of several plans for an additional water supply, at varying costs, in a report submitted to the city council by Ripple and Howe, Denver water engineers who were employed on Aug. 28 to make investigation.
The report eliminates all consideration of wells, as a source of additional water supply.
More wells at the reservoir grounds are not considered feasible because the present well is exhausting the supply.
If the system of flooding the area at the reservoirs in winter to store water underground until summer were used, says the report, it would not aid the higher sections of the city, because the elevation is not sufficient to provide adequate pressure.
A tank 100 feet high on the Mesa for storage is considered in several of the plans.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 28, 1972: Salida Rotary Club Monday stepped into the issue of the frontier-western-style storefront erected on the Crews-Beggs department store in downtown Salida.
The club, first civic organization to take an official stand in the controversy, voted a resolution which says in effect that the whole question needs further study and asks that the city council declaring moratorium on the issue for a period of 90 days to permit that study and further public hearings if they are thought necessary.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 1, 1997: Salida ushered in the Christmas season in festive fashion Friday, as F Street came to life with lights, crowds, song and laughter during the annual “Parade of Lights.”
Floats following this year’s theme “Christmas in the Rockies” were stationed up and down F Street – closed off to traffic – Friday evening, as people filled the streets and many of the shops that stayed open past dark.
Lines of eager children with patient parents stood in a long line to visit with Santa in front of Pueblo Bank and Trust parking lot.
Nearby, the Salida Rotary Club served up free hot cider and hot chocolate.
The crowds gathered in the street oohing and aahing, when Christmas Mountain USA on Tenderfoot Mountain came to life and colors of red green and white, as it was lit up for the first time this year.
