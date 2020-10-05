140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 9, 1880: The board of county commissioners have ordered that a vote be taken, at the time of holding the general election the second day of next month, on the question of removing the county seat from Granite.
The order for this vote was secured by the citizens of Buena Vista and vicinity, that town being extremely desirous of securing the seat of government for Chaffee County.
The town of Nathrop has aspirations and is backed to a greater or less extent by the people living on Chalk Creek and in that neighborhood. Poncha Springs will also present its claims, and Salida will do what it can in an honorable way to secure the coveted prize.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 5, 1920: While carrying a deer down the mountains near Otto on Poncha Pass Saturday, Carroll England, of Salida, lost his footing and struck his eye against one of the points of a horn of the deer. The eye was badly injured, the tear duct being severed. He was taken to the D.&R.G. hospital, where he underwent an operation. It is expected that his sight will not be permanently injured.
England and Tom Briggs were hunting together and each had a deer on his back when England fell.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 3, 1945: Three cows belonging to Roy Jones were killed by a truck Monday evening, while a herd was crossing Highway 50, three miles east of Salida. The truck was loaded with fruit and was driven by H.O. Saaphoff of Scott City, Kan., who was travelling eastward.
One of the cows was hurled against the westbound automobile, driven by Raymond Platt of Hotchkiss. The Platt car was badly damaged and Mrs. Platt and her daughter received cuts. They also suffered shock. The truck was not seriously damaged.
Courtesy Patrolman Carl Dowell charged Saaphoff with driving without effective brakes. Justice of the Peace John B. Demphy fined him $25 and costs.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 5, 1970: The President’s Commission on Campus Unrest blames the deaths of four students at Kent state University last May 4 on violent and criminal action by war protesters, and unjustified indiscriminate gunfire by the National Guard.
The commission, in a special report issued Sunday found much to blame and little to excuse on both sides in the tragedy which shocked the nation and galvanized the war protest movement last spring.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 2, 1995: Former Chaffee County Commissioner and chairman of the Colorado Wildlife Commission Tom Eve, received the Colorado Wildlife Federation’s conservationist of the year award in a luncheon Saturday at El Palacio Mexican Restaurant.
Making the presentation was CWF executive director Diane Gansauer of Denver.
Gansauer said it had been a great honor to know Eve, following her taking over as head of the CWF staff three years ago.
“(Eve) showed great wisdom in finding the balance between a variety of valid interests. I very quickly came to hold this man in high regard,” she said.
