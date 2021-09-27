140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 1, 1881: A few mornings ago a fire got started in the brush near the bank of the river in front of Wilson’s store.
It kept the residents of the tent and shanty near at hand skipping around pretty lively for awhile to save their personal effects.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 4, 1921: Governor Shoup and State Highway Commissioner Blauvet yesterday promised a committee of Salida citizens to make an inspection of the Ute trail roadway and if it is found to be a possibility as a state highway, the state will appropriate $10,000.
David Heaton’s company offered $1,000 to the road fund. It is planned now to raise a fund in Salida and to proceed with the work so as to have it finished before spring.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 25, 1946: How many Chaffee County men are now serving in the armed forces of the United States?
The average citizen when asked this question makes a wild guess which is as much as two-thirds wrong.
According to the records of The Selective Service Office there were 319 Chaffee County men in service on August 31.
This does not include young men, not of draft age, who have volunteered for service.
The total number of men in service since the beginning of the draft for World War II up to August 31 was 850. Of these 531 have been discharged.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 28, 1971: Senator Harry Locke, R-Salida, said today State Highway Coordinator Charles Shumate has told him Monarch Pass will be specially signed to warn motorists of its hazardous conditions and to hopefully avert another tragedy like the one which occurred on the pass Sept. 11, when a busload of Gunnison football players crashed off the mountain and nine were killed.
Locke said that hopefully the signs would be up within 30 days, before the ground freezes.
Starting at the top of the Pass, highway officials plan to use large, colorful signs in vivid yellow and black, Locke said.
The signs will warn of the roads look great, will advise lower speeds, and will warn of any other hazardous conditions such as snow, ice and rock falling, Locke said, and the warnings will be posted all the way down the past were a hazard is considered to exist.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 26, 1996: Assembly of God Church is moving to a new location. Pastor Ed Soules said the new church home is about one mile east of Salida off U.S. 50 just before the Chris Byers Ranch.
Parishioners won’t be moving into their new home for a while though.
The congregation is meeting temporarily on Sundays at Longfellow Elementary School all-purpose room for the 10:15 a.m. worship service, and on Sunday and Wednesday evenings in private homes for Fellowship groups.
The old church building at the corner of D and 3rd streets has been sold to another church.
Construction of the new church is expected to begin this fall.
