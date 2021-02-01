140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 22, 1881: As going to show the advantages of this place as a distributing point for merchandise it is said that one firm here having the agency of a well known brand of bottled beer, are exceeded in the quantity disposed of by two other firms only in the State.
With a broad gauge connecting the Santa Fe there is no reason why this place should not take commercial rank with the leading towns in the State.
The road to Cañon City is exempt from snow blockades, there are no heavy grades to overcome and freight could be delivered here at all seasons of the year without hindrance of any sort.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 1, 1921: Harold F. Herr, proprietor, reopened the cafe last evening, formerly conducted by W.F. Burns at First and G streets. There was a liberal patronage for the first meal although only a short notice was given.
Mr. Herr is an experienced cook, having held position as chef with some of the leading hotels and clubs in the East.
He has converted the kitchen and dining room into his own idea of arrangement and the whole place has been redecorated.
Mr. Herr will give his personal attention to the cafe and Mrs. Herr will be in direct charge of the hotel.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 30, 1946: The ambulance service conducted by the Costello Bros. for many years will be discontinued on Feb. 13 and the equipment will be sold. The Costello garage is being completely remodeled with a large show room that will be completely up to date, and the space allotted to the ambulance service will be used for other purposes. The ambulance and equipment are among the finest in the state.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 25, 1971: An acting superintendent of Salida Schools will be elected by the school board Thursday to serve until the end of the school year, it was decided at an executive meeting of the board Sunday.
The vacancy was created last week by the death of superintendent Bill Andreas. Charles Melien, principal of Salida high School, was appointed last Tuesday by Dr. W.F. Hutchinson, chairman of the school board, to serve as acting superintendent. The entire school board will vote whether to verify that appointment or to make another one Thursday night.
If Melien is elected acting superintendent, the board will also elect an acting high school principal.
Jim Kropp, a guidance counselor, has been serving as acting principal since last week. John Ophus, Kesner principal, has been filling in where needed in the administration.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 31, 1996: The eyes of Colorado are on Salida’s school system after the awarding of a $100,000 school-to-work program implementation grant to the school and business partnership made yesterday, Lt. Gov. Gail Schoettler said.
Schoettler, who presented the check to six students on the stage of John Held Auditorium at Salida High School Tuesday afternoon, called Salida “a role model for the rest of the state.”
The program works to better prepare students for the world of work, beginning at the kindergarten level and continuing through the senior year of college, through interaction between schools and business.
