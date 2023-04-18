140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, April 21, 1883: The Hot Springs Hotel Company of Arkansas is now negotiating a purchase of the Poncha Springs at a cost of $150,000.
The equal temperature, the soft and mellow atmosphere, which, from year to year, pervades the valley of Poncha Springs, has given to it the name of “the Italy of Colorado,” and makes it peculiarly fitting for the broken down in health.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 24, 1923: Marvin Park as a permanent camping ground for tourists was endorsed by vote of the Lions Club at the weekly meeting last night at the rainbow hotel.
Committees from the Lions, commercial club and Elks Club have been working on the selection of a campground site.
The three committees agree on Marvin Park but there were objections from other citizens.
There are other feasible sites but the committee found that there are objections to all of them.
Marvin Park was preferred because it offered the least number of objections.
The Lions voted to urge the city council to purchase Marvin Park.
If Marvin Park is not purchased by the city it may be plowed for farming and it will not be long till a committee is passing the hat to raise funds for a new baseball grounds.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 13, 1948: The home of Ralph Ogden, near Howard, was destroyed by fire last week, when a daughter, Frances, 14, mistook gasoline for kerosene, when starting a fire.
Mr. Ogden, his three children, Frances, Billy and Mrs. Helen Berndt and her infant baby, Karen, escaped unhurt from the burning structure.
Their possessions were lost save the clothes they were wearing.
The mother was visiting in California at the time of the fire.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 24, 1973: Chaffee County winners in the “Be Clever With Leather Contest” sponsored by the Colorado Cowbelles were chosen at a four-county judging session in Cañon City recently.
Mrs. Mildred Kemp, Missouri Park ranch wife, took first place in the clothing division with her brown suede leather western shirt, her first attempt at sewing with leather.
Marion Graves, Wellsville, won a first prize in the functional division with a belt tooled with covered wagons being pulled by horses and mules.
Graves said that his wife, Debbie, drew the original design for him to tool.
Graves also took a first place in the decorative division with a western picture tooled and painted on leather.
Bruce Peeples, Maysville rancher, brought home a second place in decorative with a tooled leather picture of a Hereford bull, and a second place in functional with a large wall plaque key holder.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 23, 1998: Dr. Charles Mains, a general, thoracic and vascular surgeon at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, is proposing construction of a new medical professional building on U.S. 50 .
He discussed his thoughts with members of the board of directors of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Tuesday.
While some physicians, including himself, are practicing from the hospital, and appreciate having that space available, Mains said the area is small and he sees the need for a medical professional building.
“The building could provide space for medical offices, as well as make space available to the hospital, if the hospital is interested,” Mains said.
At least six physicians are interested in having offices in the proposed building.
