140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 24, 1882: 1882: At about two o’clock yesterday flames were discovered issuing from the lodging house of Mrs. Perry in Poncha Springs, and the alarm at once was given.
A strong wind blew down the pass and the flames spread rapidly.
Everyone at once saw that nothing in this block could be saved, and the efforts of the people were turned to protecting the buildings on the opposite side of the street, and by the greatest exertion the fire was kept from crossing the street in either direction.
Twenty buildings were burned to the ground, and but very little of their contents was saved.
Ad. Bailey’s Stables was burned. The stock were saved, but three fine buggies were burned.
During the hottest of the fire a skeleton was seen seething in the flames, and the report was circulated that one of the prominent citizens of the town was burning up, but it was found to be a skeleton belonging to a physician.
It is generally supposed to be the work of an incendiary.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 28, 1922: Salida will have a municipal Christmas tree. A great big Christmas tree.
It will be ablaze with lights and ornaments. Red fire will blaze in the four corners of the upper park.
The Salida band will be there.
Every man, woman and child in Salida will be expected to be there and join in the Christmas community singing and enjoy the program.
Santa Claus will be there too, but how he is going to get there and what he is going to do is a surprise for the little folks and cannot be mentioned now.
The Lions Club last night by unanimous vote decided to start the ball “arollin’.”
But it is a community tree and it is up to the whole community to put it over.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 22, 1947: Miss Susan Reed from South Carolina, only girl among the group of ballad singers who have lately captured the American fancy, comes to Salida on Nov. 28 on her first concert tour under the auspices of Columbine Concerts and the Salida Community Concert Association.
Like Burl Ives, Dyer-Bennett, Josh White and others, pretty red-haired Susan Reed has helped to popularize the Appalachian mountain songs and bring about their current vogue.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 22, 1972: “One of the things I find most surprising about America is that people live and work at this (Salida’s) altitude.”
With these words, Hugh Turnbull of Timaru, South Island, New Zealand, described one of his more vivid impressions picked up thus far on his first visit to the United States.
Turnbull, his wife and son are visiting at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Pitcher of Poncha Springs. Mrs. Pitcher is Turnbull’s sister.
Turnbull elaborated on his altitude comment: “Of course we have mountains close to this altitude, but no one, or very few people, actually live above 3,000 feet in New Zealand.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 26, 1997: A light crowd – 325 locals and season pass holders – attended the opening day at Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area Friday.
New this year is the area’s new ticket sales computer system, which eight-year Monarch veteran Lynn Anderson has taken in hand.
Not only are the new bar-coded tickets printed individually at the time of purchase, hand-held scanners at the lifts allow Monarch to track use – to see what lifts the skier was using and how many runs he or she made during the day.
