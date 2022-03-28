140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 1, 1882: We learn that E.H. Webb has purchased of Messrs. Roller and Twitchell the four desirable lots corner Fifth and F streets, opposite W.W. Roller’s residence, upon which he proposes to erect his residence.
Mr. Webb is now perfecting the plans for his house, a glimpse of which leads us to predict that the building when completed will be one of the most desirable residences in our city.
We congratulate Mr. Webb upon succeeding in the purchase of so convenient a location, though at a greatly advanced price, but the fact of its convenience and being in direct line of our contemplated water works makes it one of the most desirable locations in the city.
Plans will be on exhibition at Webb & Corbin’s store about the tenth of April, which builders are requested to call and examine.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 4, 1922: Mayor Lorton has issued a proclamation setting aside the two cleanup times in Salida, when citizens are urged not only to paint up and clean up the homes, barns, garages, outbuildings and yards, but also to beautify their lawns and help, by a cooperative movement, to make the city as tidy as possible.
Salida has a reputation as a clean pretty city and it should be the wish of every citizen to maintain that reputation.
The city officials have received many complaints about persons who are dumping refuse along the main highways. The city has provided a dump for that purpose.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 27, 1947: Salida again has been placed on the Honor Roll of the National Traffic Safety Council because there were no fatal traffic accidents in the city during 1946.
Longmont was the only other Colorado city to win the award.
Salida first received the award in 1940 and there has not been a fatal automobile accident in Salida since then, except one in 1942.
Salida is believed to be the only city of its size in the nation to hold such a record.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 23, 1972: Salida has been given a “clean bill of health” so far as potential dangers from elevated radiation levels are concerned. Rowene Danbom, public relations officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health, told the Mountain Mail today that a second, on foot, radiological survey of 69 locations in the Salida area has been completed.
Opinion of department experts, she said, is that the elevated readings recorded in Salida during a mobile survey last summer of some 890 structures, stem from stucco applied during construction in the early 1900s.
The stucco is believed to contain gravel with higher than normal radioactive count.
The survey found no evidence whatever that any uranium mill tailings were used in construction in the Salida area, and they emphasize that there is no possible danger from the slightly higher than average readings which the stucco caused on the mobile scanning equipment.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 27, 1997: A groundbreaking ceremony for the addition to the Salida Library is set for 10 a.m. Monday, March 31, at the building site behind the library at 405 E. St. The pubic is invited.
The addition is being made to the 1908 Carnegie Library building to provide more room for expanding services.
The brief groundbreaking ceremony will be followed by refreshments and conversation in the library until about 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.