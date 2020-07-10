140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 10, 1880: There being no general celebration in South Arkansas of the day we ought to celebrate, Mr. Gray, of the New York house, had a little side show of his own. He dished up an extra good dinner for his regular customers, and in addition to that, invited other friends to partake. The New York house always provides plenty of that which is good, but on this occasion the cook gave things an extra turn. Those who responded to Mr. Gray’s invitation to partake will have cause to remember his kindness for many a long day.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 6, 1920: The wee small voice of a still called the officers of the law out to the section house at Browns Canyon Saturday in the hope that information would be gained about the enormous booze supply that is reaching Salida. Sheriff Hutchinson and Marshal Blunkall and Hampe made the raid. They found the still and two hundred pounds of corn mash, besides a sack of whole corn, but there was not whiskey.
The still was confiscated but no arrests were made. The police must find the still, the whiskey and the man, before the courts will accept the case. The whiskey being missing, the still was confiscated and will be turned over to the internal revenue officers.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 7, 1945: The Japanese homeland, aflame from Tokyo to the Inland Sea, under one of the greatest fire raids in history, was proclaimed wide open for invasion today after 32 days of continuous aerial bombardment.
A huge fleet of more than 600 B-29 Superforts struck probably the heaviest blow of the Pacific war during the night. They splattered almost 4000 tons of demolition and incendiary bombs into five big Japanese war centers lying along a 275-mile arc of Central Honshu.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 9, 1970: Allied military sources today reported the lowest American casualties in Vietnam in 3½ years, signs of a Communist retreat in Cambodia and renewed prospects for peace in Laos. But the optimistic news was tempered by loss of a U.S. General in a helicopter crash.
U.S. Military sources said commander of the U.S. 1st Air Calvary Division was missing in a helicopter crash and presumed dead with six of his subordinates. Wreckage of the helicopter was sighted today and there were no signs of survivors. He was the sixth American general to die in Vietnam.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 10, 1995: The rapids in the Sunshine Falls section of the Royal Gorge has undergone severe changes due to high waters and the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area is strongly recommended that boaters portage the river right now.
“A large rock, which has been moving a little here and there, moved a lot more with all the high water,” river ranger Stew Pappenfort from AHRA said. “It has caused the rapid to be much more serious than in the past.”
