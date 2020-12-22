140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 18, 1880: M.A. Hall, who drives the stage from Poncha Springs to Chaffee City was seriously injured near Garfield on Friday of this week.
He attempted to turn his team in a place where there was not sufficient room to do it with safety, and his team becoming frightened, threw him down at their heels and he was severely kicked and bruised by the frightened team.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 24, 1920: The American History class of the Salida school presented an excellent program at the High School auditorium Wednesday evening in commemoration of the tercentenary of the landing of the Pilgrims.
Despite the inclement weather there was a large attendance of parents and friends of the pupils.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 19, 1945: The cat is out of the bag.
The nimble cat jumps right out of the sack onto the front page of the Pueblo Chieftain this morning. This Gunnison diversion plan also includes part of the Arkansas river.
Pueblo has found that there is water in the Arkansas which has not been appropriated.
Thanks for the information! That’s more than Chaffee County farmers could ever find.
The Gunnison diversion project, which includes a Twin Lakes development, has found it, and down the river it is going merrily along with the water from the Western Slope.
Here it is as it appeared in the Chieftain this morning:
The Frying Pan would join the Arkansas water and come down the west side of the Arkansas valley, developing power en route.
The Twin Lakes reservoir would be enlarged to 250,000 acre foot capacity.
The Frying Pan and upper Arkansas water would join the Gunnison stream near Salida where another power plant would be created.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 22, 1970: City and county officials are agreed that a landfill-type dump should replace the present Salida dump which allows open burning.
Alderman Dick Lane reported to City Council at its regular meeting in City auditorium Monday night.
Negotiations are underway to purchase suitable real estate now owned both publicly and privately, Lane said.
The waste disposal operation will require money for personnel and machinery, Lane said, and he questioned from where the money would come.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 21, 1995: The Salida Public Library, already a treasure to local book enthusiasts, is now listed in the Colorado State Register of Historic Properties.
The official list of State Register Properties, maintained by the Colorado Historical Society officially notified the library of the designations.
