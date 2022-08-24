140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 26, 1882: Constable J.D. Lester and Max Dickman had a round-up. It was all over a matter of wages due Lester from Dickman.
The way it comes to us is that Lester has been sued on his official bond, that Dickman is on Lester’s bond and that Dickman, admitting that he owed Lester, proposed to hold back until the suit on the bond was settled. Lester was arrested for assault and battery and taken before Justice Garrison. Ten dollars and costs.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 25, 1922: The new parochial school of St. Joseph’s parish is completed and ready for occupancy. A corps of women of the parish put the finishing touches to the rooms Thursday afternoon.
The three rooms, which will accommodate 125 children, are well lighted, ventilated and heated. One of the finest heating plants obtainable has been installed. This plant, which is capable of heating many times the number of rooms of the present building, will be used in the new school when it is built.
Much of the work of remodeling the building and installing the heating plant was done by the men of the parish.
The teachers, who are college graduates, are expected to arrive in about a week.
School will open the first week in September.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 27, 1947: Salida schools will open for the students on Labor Day morning with the bells ringing at 9 o’clock that morning for the two grade schools, junior and senior high school.
The senior high will start off with an assembly, followed by the plan of running through all the classes on shortened form at which time assignments will be made and actual all-day class work planned for Tuesday.
The junior high will start out with assignments and directions in all the classes by home rooms.
The grade schools will work by classes also, although definite teacher assignments have not been made in the elementary schools.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 28, 1972: Larry G. Stalworthy allegedly stole a saddle at Poncha Lodge belonging to Vince Mumma Saturday night.
Dick Mack, co-owner of Poncha Lodge, reported that his wife saw a man pick the saddle up and throw it in the back of a pickup.
Police caught up with the truck and arrested Stalworthy.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 22, 1992: Poncha Springs is becoming more beautiful every day.
The joint Poncha Town Hall-Chaffee County Fire Protection District beautification project, which has been in the planning stages since 1989, got underway Aug. 11.
Eight years ago, Poncha Springs agreed to allow the CCFPD to build a station on town property, right next to town hall. The catch was that the station had to look similar to the town hall – brick.
However, the CCFPD couldn’t afford to make the station brick. Therefore, the town instead asked the fire district to set aside $10,000 to be used for landscaping purposes. Thus, the beautification project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.