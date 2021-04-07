140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 9, 1881: Every day strengthens our belief that we are to have here a great city. Our central location, surrounded as we are by the finest group of mines yet discovered in the state, will alone insure the building here of an important point.
But this is not all. We have the finest stock region in the State, unlimited water-power, and fire and potter’s clay.
We are to have, the coming summer, the Denver and Rio Grande and the Denver, South Park and Pacific railroads, both of which contemplate putting up round houses and machine shops here.
The city has grown in a single year from forty squalling buildings to upwards of three hundred, many of them large costly structures.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 12, 1921: Salida went over the top in the Irish Relief fund drive by subscribing twice as much as the quota. Chaffee County was expected to raise $400.
When the campaign closed, the collection amounted to $806.10 of which $166 was subscribed by Buena Vista.
Similar results were obtained in all parts of the country and the relief fund will be double that asked for.
The fund is in charge of the Quakers, who were named by Herbert Hoover to have charge of the work.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 5, 1946: Fire caused heavy loss yesterday afternoon at the building material yard of Jack Martin, in the 1200 block on J Street, just outside the city limits.
Stacks of doors, window frames and other building, material, which Martin buys and sells, was burned or damaged.
The origin of the fire was not determined.
The city firemen worked on the blaze from 3 o’clock until 5:40 o’clock last evening, and succeeded in saving the home.
It was necessary to lay 750 feet of hose.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 5, 1971: An estimated $2,000 worth of personal property was reported stolen from a cabin in a quarter of a mile north on county road 200 (O’Haver Lake cutoff road), the sheriff’s office reports.
Bert Holt, a Pueblo man, told sheriff’s officers Friday afternoon that his property was taken from his cabin between March 26 and March 29.
Investigation found that entry was gained through a break in a window over the sink and the property was removed from the cabin through the window.
Items taken include a pistol, rifle, ammunition, knives, a chainsaw, trail bike and numerous items of camping equipment.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 3, 1996: If Chaffee County Sheriff Ron Bergmann was looking for public input on where not to put a new jail, he certainly found it by suggesting a 29-acre site on CR 107, just south of Salida.
The property is co-owned by Chaffee County and the city of Salida.
Bergmann first mentioned the possibility at a county commissioners’ work session March 25.
On Monday, more than 30 residents of the neighborhood near the CR 107 site came to the county commissioners to object.
