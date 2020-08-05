140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 7, 1880: Parties going to any of the mining camps in the mountains south and west of this place should bear in mind that Salida is the best place to outfit for the trip.
It is the best place because, being a railroad point, our merchants can and do sell goods cheaper than they can be purchased at any point in the interior.
It is the best place because our merchants carry large stocks and you are therefore enabled to get what you want.
It is the best place because it is nearer to camps over the range than any other point on the railroad. Other towns claim to ne nearer, but their claims are not based on facts.
It is the best place because the only good road across the mountains is the one leading out from this point.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 3, 1920: Fred Provenza has sold his interest in the Ferraro & Provenza tailoring business to his partner. Mr. Provenza has entered into a partnership with his brother, who a few weeks ago succeeded to the business of L. Filosa. The new firm will be known as Provenza & Brother.
Fred Provenza is well known here having made this city his home for thirteen years. He was a tailor for W.S. Buchanan for five and a half years and he was in partnership with Mr. Ferraro for seven years.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 4, 1945: Al Geist has opened an auto body and paint shop in the former Gould blacksmith shop on Highway 50 a little beyond the Salida Hot Springs pool. Mr. Geist has been in this line of business since 1936, and he has been employed in Salida garages since 1938. He was last employed at the Stotler garage.
He has a fully equipped plant for the handling of his line of work.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 6, 1970: One of the most popular places for youth during the school year is “Posts,” a small neighborhood store located north of the high school. It is here that many of the students purchase a sandwich and a cold drink for lunch or candy for dessert.
Mr. and Mrs. John Post have operated this business for over twenty-one years. During that time they have probably seen every young person who has attended the junior and senior high school.
During a recent week about ten former students dropped in to say “hello” to Aunt Fannie and uncle John. Often such visitors return with their own children to see the store and meet the Posts.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 8, 1995: A fire consumed two separate piles of construction boards and almost spread to the Rocky Mountain Behavioral Health Building in Salida in what police are investigating as arson Sunday night.
Written on the doorway of the building was, “next time will be worse.”
Fire Chief Pete Dechant said, “Both piles were against the building. One pile was under the bay window and extended up onto the framework of the window.”
The windows were close to breaking out and allowing the fire to spread inside when the fire department arrived Dechant said,
“It was real close. It could have been a lot worse.” Dechant said.
