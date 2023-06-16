140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, June 16, 1883: The time is coming, and that at no distant day, when Poncha Springs will be the principal pleasure resort of Colorado.
There are several natural advantages enjoyed by Pomcha that are not known elsewhere in the state.
The most important one is climate, which is beyond all doubt more enjoyable than can be found elsewhere in Colorado.
The company that has recently taken hold of the springs property are determined to make this the principal pleasure resort in Colorado’s mountains, and that they will succeed in time there can be no doubt.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 12, 1923: James Brownice, surveyor for the United States Forest service and Supervisor Agee went up to Shirley yesterday morning to commence the survey of the road from Shirley to Bonanza.
Mr. Agee made a request of the department many months ago to have the proposed road surveyed but nothing had been heard from it in recent months.
The fact that a surveyor has come indicates the interest the department is taking in the project and it is probable that with federal and county aid the road will be built this year or next.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 15, 1948: A caravan of twenty cars, two from Chaffee County, motored to Gunnison Friday, June 4th to attend the stock judging which was conducted in eleven classes of purebred stock.
There were forty-three head of stock judged.
The boys representing Chaffee County were Joe Hutchinson, Glenn and Terry Everett and Irwin Sage.
Out of a possible 3300 points, our boys rated 2300 which was considered exceptional for boys their age.
A picnic lunch was held in the park at Gunnison, with Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Swink and Mr. and Mrs. Jack Merica accompanying the boys.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 13, 1973: An entire set of mobile home furniture, including the fireplace, was reported missing by a spokesman for Wise and Post Chevrolet, located on U.S. Highway 50, Tuesday afternoon, at 3:10 p.m.
Entry into the home was gained by breaking a rear door window and unlocking the door, sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning.
Taken was a couch, three bedroom sets, fireplace, end tables, lamps and other small items.
A completed list of missing furniture had not been given to police by presstime today. The investigation is continuing.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 19, 1998: Salidan Tim Sampsel won first place in the WIld Water National Classic race, C1 (canoe) division and third place in the C2 tandem canoe division.
This first race of the FIBArk weekend was held on Thursday. Race organizers had hoped that the water levels would rise, but they were not in luck.
The water dropped 310 cfs from Wednesday.
The water gauge at Wellsville showed a reading of only 1190 cfs on Thursday. This time last year the reading was 3380 cfs.
