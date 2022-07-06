140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 8, 1882: This valley was visited last evening by a very hard rain.
In fact the oldest inhabitant says it was the hardest rain in his recollection.
Just as the train arrived from Gunnison a small shower that had been hanging around over Sand park above town began to spread itself toward town.
In a few minutes the rain was descending in torrents and the country around was under water.
And it was kept up at the same rate for nearly an hour, and when it did begin to slack it didn’t let up very quick.
The result was more or less damage in this vicinity. The railroad track was damaged in several places between Salida and Nathrop.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 4, 1922: Complaints are apt to be registered against persons in this county who have failed to live up to the law concerning automobile licenses and numbers.
It has been noticed recently that many people buying second hand cars fail to apply for a new number but continue to drive the car under the number issued to the former owner.
This is contrary to law and the person so doing is liable to fine.
Many such cases have been noticed and unless steps are made to get the proper number, investigations will be made.
It would be well for any person purchasing a new car or second hand car to call the county clerk and find out just what the legal requirements are.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 7, 1947: Marcella Vos, 11 years old, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Vos, was painfully injured at 8:30 o’clock when a Roman candle exploded in her hand.
Her face, neck, chest and right hand were seared and one eye slightly burned. She was given treatment at the Rio Grande hospital and sent home.
The Vos family was picnicking near Poncha. Other picnickers had fireworks and several children were given Roman candles. The one held by Marcella exploded at the base and backfired.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 30, 1972: A 16-year-old Salida youth and a boy about the same age from Silverthorne have been apprehended by authorities in Reserve, New Mexico, and are being returned here for questioning in connection with the burglary at Salida Golf Club Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
According to Police Chief Harry Cable, the youths had about $200 in cash with them at the time of their arrest. The car in which they were driving was reportedly stolen at Silverthorne.
An estimated $300 to $500 was involved in the golf club burglary along with an undetermined amount of merchandise.
The Salida boy had been reported as a runaway a week ago Monday.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 8, 1997: According to organizer Rick Tekancic, Salida’s first real effort at a Fourth of July festival went off with a bang.
“We had 3,000 people downtown Friday night for the fireworks,” he said.
The event kicked off with an abbreviated but spirited parade – the first of its kind in Salida in 40 years – Friday afternoon, followed by barbecue in Riverside Park.
“We sold 200 pounds of chicken, and we sold out of food about 30 minutes earlier than we expected,” Tekancic said. “I closed my business to bring this all together, and lost about $2,000, but it was worth it. I really felt it was something the community really needed. Everything went like clockwork.”
