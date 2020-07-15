140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 17, 1880: We are informed that the parties who purchased a two-thirds interest in the Gipsey Queen mine contemplate the erection of a smelter near that property at once.
Some English gentlemen are said to be making arrangements to put up furnaces for the purpose of experimenting with the fire clay that is found near Cleora.
Mr. Hawkins informs us that smelters at Maysville and Alpine are testing this clay and if it proves as good as expected, arrangements will at once be perfected for making brick.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 16, 1920: Chaffee county farmers will not suffer for irrigation water this summer, according to reports from the railroad men and others who have a chance to look at the top of the world.
The mountains have plenty of snow, which is going off slowly, in spite of the warm weather. Trainmen on the second division report that the snow lies deep in the gulches and is coming down gradually.
All the crops in Chaffee county are in excellent condition. The cutting of the first alfalfa crop is well under way and the harvest will be large. The potato crop also is doing fine and the grain crops never looked better.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 13, 1945: Frank Towmbley, a laborer, is in city jail charged with attempting to murder Mrs. Juanita Lujan, wife of Dave Lujan. Mrs. Lujan received a gash on her right wrist which required four stitches at the Rio Grande hospital.
According to Chief of Police Julius Masters, Towmbley entered the Salida Cafe on Lower F street last night and demanded that Mrs. Lujan pay him $10, which he said she owed him. Mrs. Lujan, mother of several children, was dining with a cousin, Mrs. Eleanor Arelleno of Hotchkiss.
Chief Masters says Towmbley drew a knife with a seven inch blade and struck at Mrs. Lujan. The two women struggled with him. Towmbley went to his home on Front street where Chief Masters says, he broke the knife and threw it into a vacant lot. The knife was recovered.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 17, 1970: No injuries, but $300 damage was incurred in a one-car accident one quarter mile east of Nathrop Thursday at 8 p.m. on a private road near Chateau Chaparral.
David J. Maroney, 14, of Nathrop escaped injury when he was northbound from Chateau Chaparral on a private road and lost control coming out of a curve. The 1968 Jeep reportedly rolled in the roadway and came to a rest on its top.
Investigating patrolman Jon Cummings estimated damage to the Jeep at $300.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 13, 1995: Two 15-year-old students were arrested and charged with breaking into the high school sometime between June 2 and June 5 and stealing several items including two cellular phones and a starter’s pistol.
The students allegedly had obtained several keys to the school, which they used to unlock the front doors and get into the school while it was closed.
The phones and most of the keys were recovered, but the starter’s pistol and several keys were not.
While this is one of the more major incidents, vandalism to the schools has been rampant this summer, Superintendent Harvie Guest said
Everything from breaking windows to breaking and entering has plagued the district this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.