140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, May 5, 1883: The Mail suggests that the ordinance forbidding the carrying of arms should either be strictly enforced or repealed.
There is no sense in having an ordinance in print merely for the looks of the thing.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 1, 1923: While returning from the Salida-Penrose game Friday afternoon, a Ford car driven by Emmett McBeth, 17 years old of Penrose, and with seven other Penrose boys aboard, collided with a Franklin sedan driven by H.M. Watchhorn, an oil man of Sapulpa, Okla., on the Canon City road three miles east of Cotopaxi.
The Ford car was a complete wreck.
The boys were catapulted out of the car and thrown twenty to thirty feet.
All escaped unhurt except one who was pinched under the wreck of the car.
He had a gash across the forehead and was unconscious when the car was lifted off him, but he was not seriously injured.
The Franklin car sustained a $300 damage.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 19, 1948: A new Marian 492 electric shovel is being installed at the C.F. and I. quarry at Monarch, according to R.E. Jerrard, superintendent.
The old shovel, a Marian 480, will also be used in addition to the new one.
An electric cable is being installed to take care of the new shovel.
Three transformers were sent to Denver to be rebuilt in order to conform to the new power set up.
The quarry closed Sunday evening, but the crew is being retained to assist in the repair work.
Mr. Jerrard states that they will begin operations in three weeks.
Four narrow gauge flat cars were used to haul the shovel from Salida to the quarry.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 27, 1973: “Well, we planned chili to feed a thousand and we had one bowl left.”
That was the way Jim Lingenfelter today described the turnout last evening at a chili supper staged jointly by the Sertoma, Lions and Rotary clubs of Salida with the help and cooperation of the employees of Monarch Inn and Ski Area.
The affair, held at Salida Elks home, was the first undertaking of its kind for the benefit of the Rangeview School for the Handicapped.
Lingenfelter said crowds began pouring in shortly after the 4:30 p.m. opening and continued steadily until “the chili ran out about twenty minutes to eight.”
Counting “seconds,” it was estimated 800 to 900 persons were served.
Although a good many advance tickets were sold by members of the cooperating service clubs, door sales were also brisk, Lingenfelter reported.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 1, 1998: Thursday afternoon, Ralph R.T. Taylor submitted a letter of resignation from his position as mayor of Salida.
The decision came two days after an out-of-control meeting in which Taylor, City Administrator Scott Hahn and the council in general were severely criticized.
Taylor said his decision basically was made as he walked out of this meeting.
He understands that citizens have legitimate concerns, but none justifying the behavior that was displayed at the city council chambers.
“I’m not going to sit through another shouting match,” Taylor said late Thursday afternoon. “At this point, it’s time for someone who is more capable of dealing with those kinds of things to step in and start doing it.”
Stepping down from the position he was elected to last November came with “tons of regrets,” he noted.
