140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 25, 1880: Chaffee County Bank, Salida, Colorado, located on the line of the Denver and Rio Grande Railway, sixty miles west of Canon City transacts a general banking business; collections promptly made on all towns in the Gunnison, San Juan and Animas mining districts.
Gold dust, silver foreign and eastern exchange bought and sold.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 21, 1920: When the startling report sizzled over the wires from New York that Wall street had been blown up and thirty persons killed and more than 200 injured, the first remark of the average citizen was that the Bolshevists had struck a blow and that no punishment is adequate for the perpetrators of such a crime. The victims were innocent people.
If an attempt was made on the life of J.P. Morgan, it failed, as such foolish attempts always fail. It is the worst thing of its kind that has ever occurred in this country.
It is common knowledge that the larger cities are hotbeds of unrest and that the government is exercising the greatest vigilance.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 25, 1945: Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Haley have received a letter from Vice Admiral L.E. Denfield enclosing a citation issued by James Forrestal, secretary of the navy, to their son, Claude E. Haley, aviation machinist’s mate first class, for outstanding achievement in the battle of Formosa, on Jan. 9 last. He was awarded the Gold Star in lieu of the Fourth Air Medal.
The Gold Star is being sent to his parents, because he was reported missing in the action for which he was decorated. He was last seen by his shipmates in a raft, 100 yards away from shore and there is a possibility that he is a prisoner of the Japanese.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 24, 1970: An unidentified man was shot in the right chest with a .22 caliber revolver Wednesday in Buena Vista, county sheriff’s officers said today.
The man was in critical condition this morning in Parkview Hospital in Pueblo.
An elderly Buena Vista man told sheriff’s officers that the unidentified man came to his house and tried to take his money.
According to the elderly man, the unidentified man tried to confiscate his money, which the unidentified man claimed was counterfeit. In the course of the argument the unidentified man was shot.
Chaffee County Sheriff Charles Berry said another man was being held in connection wit the case for investigation of theft.
The hospitalized man had no identification, Berry said.
No names have been released in the case.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 18, 1995: Tim Edwards, the Salida man who videotaped an apparent UFO less than a month ago, feels a little bit better about the whole situation these days.
That’s because Village Labs in Tempe Ariz. analyzed his video and came to some astonishing conclusions yesterday. The verdict on the videotape: it’s legit.
And not only that, the object on the tape, according to Village Labs is real.
Village Lab is a digital video technology company. In the past, it’s work on UFOs has been recognized by the television shows “Sightings” and UFO Encounters” as excellent.
“I feel a lot better about the whole situation,” Edwards said,
“There’s a certain amount of relief involved. I put our lives and reputations on the line when I came out with this, and it’s nice to have someone tell me I’m right.”
