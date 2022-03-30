140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 1, 1882: John Broll, who was killed by a premature blast in a mine near Maysville two or three days ago, was buried Thursday under the auspices of the Maysville Knights of Pythias lodge.
Mr. Broll was a member of Falling Spring lodge, Pittston, Penn.
He leaves a wife and three children.
His injuries were numerous, severe and necessarily fatal.
One leg was broken in three places, his back was broken and his face badly disfigured with powder.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 4, 1922: Joseph Spence, Jr., eldest son of Joseph Spence of Salida, disappeared from his home early Sunday morning.
He lived on a ranch in Adobe Park.
A posse headed by Sheriff Hutchinson searched the hills for him Sunday and Monday, but no trace was found.
Mrs. Spence and his sister, Miss Viola Spence, went to a dance at Poncha Springs Saturday evening and left Mr. Spence at home with the children.
When they returned at 2 o’clock in the morning he was gone.
Zetta, the eldest child, said her father went to bed, but got up and was weeping. He built a fire and dressed himself.
He lost heavily on a hay shipment last year and had met with other financial reverses which worried him.
His family believes he went away in a fit of despondency and that he will be heard from soon.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 31, 1947: Robert Smith, Salida druggist, and Peter Leo escaped injury in a plane crash at 10 o’clock Sunday morning while taking off from Salida airfield. The plane was damaged.
Smith, who has had 125 hours flying experience, was at the controls and Leo was a passenger in the two-seated Taylorcraft, which is owned jointly by Smith, Robert Burd and Porter Whitcomb.
The plane took off against the wind, which was blowing from the west.
Smith said that when he was up about 75 ft. a crosscurrent struck the plane and it slipped down into an apple tree at the Lincoln McMullen orchard.
The plane settled to the ground.
One wing was torn and the fuselage was damaged. The damage was estimated at $1,100.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 27, 1972: A formal proposal to Aspen Ski Wear Corporation of Denver seeking location of a new manufacturing facility at Nathrop was hand-delivered to company officials Friday by representatives of Salida and Buena Vista.
The proposal, which sets out the inducements the two communities are prepared to offer, was delivered by a delegation including Ralph Bruins and Milton Smith of Buena vista’s Ivy League Corporation and Frank Chelf and Jim McCormick representing Salida’s Heart of the Rockies Development Corporation.
The quartet flew to Denver in Chelf’s personal aircraft.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 7, 1997: For the first time in 27 years, FIBArk will have a boat race weekend queen.
Those attending the fundraising dinner Saturday evening at the Jackson Hotel in Poncha Springs selected Jaimee Eggleston, 16, a Salida High School junior, to reign over this year’s activities. She is the daughter of Al and Linda Eggleston.
Sue Conroe, who served as FIBArk queen in 1970, the last time the organization had the designation, was present to place the crown.
Serving as attendants will be Christen Snyder and Kristin Kotowski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.