140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 4, 1882: Yesterday Messrs. Roller and Twitchell purchased of H.C. Olney and Henry Mack the three lots on the corner of F and 1st Streets, occupied by this office and Fisher’s grain and coal yard.
These lots will be cut into smaller lots, fronting on F Street, and sold to parties who may desire to purchase.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 7, 1922: Salida Granite Corporation resumed operations yesterday with a force of 18 employees.
Orders enough have been received to keep the plant busy for a few weeks.
It is expected that additional orders for the Memorial Day season may keep the plant in steady operation.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 4, 1947: A delegation of tavern keepers appeared before the city council last night to request repeal of the city music ordinance.
Ray Strickland, Jack Todd and Emil Leo addressed the council.
City Attorney Stewart informed the council that the only action the council could consider would be an ordinance, that a motion would not be sufficient.
Alderman Edwards moved and was seconded by Alderman Spino to instruct the city attorney to draft an ordinance for the consideration of the council at the next meeting.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 2, 1972: Work designed to winterize Salida Swimming Pool has been underway for a week and is expected to be completed in another week.
City crews are busy installing steam pipes and radiators in the facility.
Outside entrances to the restrooms are also being cut in the building.
Sidewalks leading to the new entrances are being laid.
The project is the result of an experimental winter opening during the Christmas-New Year’s holiday which proved highly successful.
When the present work is complete, additional winter sessions will be held, probably on the weekends.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 29, 1997: Efforts to build a memorial honoring Chaffee County veterans began Thursday evening, Jan. 23, with a meeting at the Legion Hut, attended by representatives of the City of Salida, Chaffee County Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion.
According to Dave Williams, American legion commander, those attending Thursday’s session agreed to pursue efforts to build a memorial, and committees were formed for various phases on the project.
“We were pleased with the number of volunteers who turned out to express interest in the project,” Williams said.
“By the time we get all the arrangements made, we’re looking two or three years down the road before the memorial will be a reality, but this is a good start.”
