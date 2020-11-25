140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 20, 1880: The new smelter at Arbourville is about completed and will be running before another issue of the paper.
The machinery for this smelter is made on an improved plan and can reduce a lower grade of ore than most of those in use in this part of the State.
It will treat twenty-five to thirty tons of ore daily and give employment to a large number of men.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 23, 1920: The sale of the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad to the Western Pacific Railroad company is a cause for much speculation in Salida.
The control of the property now is in the hands of the Equitable Trust Company of New York better known as Jeffery interests.
E.T. Jeffery, former chairman of the D.&R.G. is back in the saddle again and controlling factor in the railroad.
Jeffery was unceremoniously disposed of a few years ago when the two-year contract of President J.U. Mudge expired and a big upheaval occurred among the general officers.
Another upheaval is expected soon to happen when the road is reorganized but just how far down the line it will extend is difficult to predict.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 27, 1945: Jack Barfoot has sold his ranch on Highway 285, near Sand Park school house, to Paul Davis, war veteran, who recently came here from Michigan. Mr. Davis is an auto mechanic at the Y & R Auto CO. He will live on the place and continue to work in town.
Mr. and Mrs. Barfoot will go to Olga, Wash., which is in the San Juan islands of the coast where he purchased land several years ago. He expects to develop his place into a tourist resort.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 25, 1970: C. Winston Tanksley, warden at the Colorado State Reformatory at Buena Vista, who has been on leave for 22 months conducting a study of accreditation for the American Correctional Association, will return to the wardenship December 1.
Tanksley’s report recommending broad improvements in the American prison system, was approved at the annual meeting of the Association in Cincinnati last month.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 23, 1995: Three young boys, ranging in age from nine to 15, are safe and uninjured after spending Saturday night in the Ute Trail area.
Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office declined to identify the boys, who were the subject of a search that began at dawn Sunday by that office and Chaffee County Search and Rescue.
The three were reported missing about 11:30 p.m. Saturday when the Chaffee County dispatcher received a call advising that the boys had been hiking and had been expected back about 5 p.m.
Search and rescue sent two members out at 1 a.m. The rest of the Search and Rescue group responded at first daylight.
The boys were located at 7:30 a.m. in good condition. With assistance from search and rescue volunteers and deputies from the CCSO, they were quickly reunited with their parents.
