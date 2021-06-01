140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 4, 1881: The work of putting down iron on the Gunnison extension of the Denver and Rio Grande is being pushed vigorously.
Nearly ten miles has been completed beyond Shirley we are told. Several trainloads of iron are taken up every day.
It is expected that the line will be open and ready for business beyond the summit by the 4th of July.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 3, 1921: A new gray Salida Granite has been discovered and a quarry opened up by the Salida Granite Corporation at Texas Creek, a half-mile from the railroad.
A load of granite was hauled to the Granite Works here and polished and a sample is on display in The Gloyd’s Agency window.
The granite is in a large body and in a vein. Two men are now opening up the quarry and a larger force will soon be employed. The granite will be hauled to Salida by tracks.
While the dark Salida Granite will be the principal selling article, the red granite will supply the wants of a certain trade which prefers that shade.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 4, 1946: Bonanza, which has been operating a municipal owned Power Plant since 1926, has granted a 20-year franchise to the Public Service Company. The municipal plant will be sold to the company.
The taxpayers have discovered that they can purchase power cheaper than the town can produce it.
Power is used in the town and in the various mines in the district.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 2, 1971: The local dairies have upped their wholesale milk prices in accordance with a dairy employees’ milk processors wage settlement amounting to 12% hike in pay and fringe benefits.
As a result, most of the local grocery stores have raised their prices on dairy products and have established a $0.03 increase on the half gallon of milk, which brings the standard price in the area to $0.67 for a half gallon of milk.
Most of the changeover in prices were made today by area stores in Salida and Buena Vista contacted by the Mountain Mail.
All local stores are now selling milk in half gallons at $0.67.
All the dairies contracted, Starbucks, Monarch, in Salida, and All-Star and Sinton in Buena Vista, had converted to the price increase by Tuesday.
The half-gallon milk price was originally $0.64.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 3, 1996: Plans for the addition of Salida Regional Library are on hold, pending solution of a financial problem.
According to library director Jeff Donlan, bids for the addition came in higher than expected.
The low bid, at $861,000, was $260,000 over the architect’s estimate.
“The architect, engineer and contractors are working together to make some changes, and managed to get the cost down to about $721,000, but that still makes us short by about $100,000, “Donlan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.