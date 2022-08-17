140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 19, 1882: The presence of the pay car has livened things up a little in Salida, although business before was not dull enough to warrant people in kicking.
Those who think it dull in Salida should pay Buena Vista a visit.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 18, 1922: With a heavily loaded shot-gun, a close-by neighbor cautiously guarded the W.G. Benham home at 729 H street Wednesday evening at 8:45 o’clock until the police should arrive to capture the burglar whom the former felt assured was taking advantage of the absence from the city of the Benhams as he had seen lights flickering in the rear of the house as though someone were striking matches.
The neighbors in the immediate vicinity also had become alarmed and awaited the capture of the marauder with great anxiety.
The police squad, heavily armed and headed by the night marshal, had broken all speed limits in getting to the scene of action.
With guns drawn they forced their entrance in the front door and quickly turned on the lights expecting to pounce on the daring robber in his search for valuables.
The first thing to meet their gaze was, not the expected thief, but rooms in perfect order, everything in its place, peace and harmony prevailing.
Upon further investigation it was discovered that a short circuit in one of the lights in a room at the rear of the house was the innocent cause of so much commotion.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 19, 1947: Although rumors have it that the number of soldiers to be in training at Cooper Hill this winter will be from a thousand to three thousand, the nearest official hint is that the number will be about the same as last year. The troops, however, will be quartered at Camp Hale rather than on Cooper Hill.
An Army engineer detachment from Camp Carson has been engaged this summer in making preparations for the winter at Camp Hale. Wooden floors are being placed for the tents, in which the troops will live during their winter training.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 15, 1972: Frank Gentile reported to city police today that a tape player and seven or eight tapes were taken out of his car Tuesday night.
Gentile parked his car near the old Post Office, and went to work at the Elk’s Club around 6 p.m. When he got off work at 2 a.m., the equipment was gone.
The tape player was worth $52.
A house in the Mt. Princeton Hot Springs area was broken into Saturday evening after 9 p.m. according to Chaffee County Sheriff’s officers. Eight Indian rugs were taken valued at $1,500-$3,000.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 18, 1997: Bob Rush experienced a once-in-a-lifetime miracle last Friday, but it still cost him $40.
Rush, 68, a local attorney, smacked a hole-in-one, his first, on the eighth hole at the Salida Golf Club.
Later, after finishing the round, Rush honored the golfing tradition where the golfer who hits a hole-in-one buys a round of drinks for everyone in the clubhouse.
“Fortunately for me, there weren’t that many people in the clubhouse Friday night,” said Rush. “It cost me a few bucks, but I was happy to pay it.”
