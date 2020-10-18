140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 23, 1880: Last week we made a flying trip to Tin Cup, perhaps better known as Virginia City. It is located over the range to the north of Pitkin, a distance of eighteen miles in Gunnison county. This Tin Cup mining district is undoubtedly one of the richest in the State, and the mines of that district, are perhaps the most promising in the whole mining district of Colorado.
Although the camp is in its infancy, we anticipate, from personal observations of its advantages and the knowledge we have gathered of its mines, that by this time next year it will have a population of two or three thousand.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 22, 1920: All Colorado Educational and Penal Institutions will be deprived of money badly needed for their proper maintenance, if the state is to be burdened with a Tunnel debt of $18,550,000 as specified in Amendment No. 5.
Competent engineers assert that this sum will only be a starter for the further millions that will be demanded before even the Moffat Tunnel can be completed. One great engineer says it will take at least $25,000,000 to build the Moffat Tunnel alone.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 20, 1945: Jay Ramey, city fireman, sustained burned hands while extinguishing a gasoline fire at Eighth and H streets in the former Meacham home He is able to be on duty.
The fire started when a cleaning fluid, being used by Mrs. Lester Hagen, ignited. The blaze was put out with chemicals. The damage was slight. Mrs. Hagen was not injured. A child, who was standing near the fluid, sustained a slight burn on the right arm.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 19, 1970: Knees are becoming extinct throughout Europe and soon a woman’s leg may be dead as the dodo, fashion-wise.
With the midi-maxi look already in the stores for two months, women throughout the continent dutifully are hiding their knees under long skirts and pants, and covering any remaining trace of leg with boots.
In Paris, which remains the fashion capital of the world, despite periodic uprisings in London, New York and Rome, the fall uniform is a midi skirt split to above the knee, wide leather belt at the waist, high necked pullover, high boots, fringed handbag and sleeveless maxi coat.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 24, 1995: Dust control and how to pay for it is the subject of a meeting in Poncha Springs next month.
At Monday evening’s town meeting, Trustee Ruby Taylor presented a report from a citizen’s committee researching options to resolve the town’s dust problems.
Those problems arise because all streets within the town are gravel. Dust rises with traffic up and down town streets. During dry weather, the dust problem is particularly acute.
Taylor said the most viable alternative to controlling dust is to treat streets with an application of magnesium chloride. Before streets can be treated, however, she said they would have to be prepared with an adequate gravel base.
