140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 20, 1880: The Alpine tunnel is now in 230 feet on the Pitkin side and 130 feet on this side of the range.
The reason for this side not being in farther is that there was a slide some time ago which delayed the work.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 19, 1920: State Highway Engineer Higgins was down from Denver Monday to view the road from Salida to the granite fields with a view to recommending what industrial district in Colorado needs the assistance of the State Highway commission, the Salida Granite district is the place.
He estimated the cost of the road at a maximum of $60,000, but he said that after a survey is made the cost probably may be less.
State Highway Commissioner T.J. Ehrhart has agreed to have the road surveyed and cross-sectioned at the expense of the state. It will require a new road. The state recommends a road eighteen feet wide with a two foot gutter on either side. This will make it possible for granites teams or trucks to pass on the road.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 23, 1945: Five girls, riding in a borrowed automobile had a narrow escape from death at 10:30 o’clock Wednesday night, on the curve near the baseball park on West First street. The car overturned and landed on its wheels against the ball park fence. One of the girls was thrown out as the car turned over. The injured were taken to the Rio Grande hospital.
According to the police report, Irene Anderson was driving; and the car shimmied while making the curve. While attempting to stop the car it overturned. Miss Anderson received cuts and bruises. Anne Sweeney was cut on one leg. Kathleen Powers sustained a dislocated wrist. Ruth DeLucca received scratches. Edith Yuniker received cuts on both legs and a bruised nose.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 24, 1970: Some residences along 1st and 2nd streets were without telephone service for as long as eight hours Monday, Clint Kreutzer, local Mountain States Telephone manager said today.
A trenching machine behind Montgomery Wards whacked a portion of the phone cable about 4 p.m. Kreutzer said.
Telephone repairmen worked from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. today to repair the damage. Some service was restored by 6 p.m., and other telephone service was operative by midnight, Kreutzer said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 20, 1995: The mulberry tree stays.
That’s the decision of Charles Forster, president of Collegiate Peaks Bank of Buena Vista.
With work on a new branch banking facility slated this week, Forster said the mulberry tree on the property at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Holman Avenue in Salida will not only stay, but be featured in landscaping work to be done on the site.
Upon purchasing the property from the Gibson’s discount store group, Forster said he received several comments from people wondering about the fate of the tree.
“We even received a formal letter from the Salida Tree Board,” Forster said, “asking us to keep the tree.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.