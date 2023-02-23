140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 3, 1883: One brown mule, 161/2 hands high no brands and about 8 or 9 years old, taken up at Calumet by D.P. Fuller, February 1.
The owner is requested to prove property, pay charges and take it away.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 20, 1923: Con Waggener is getting ready for the opening of a beauty parlor on the second floor, over his drug store, which will be in charge of a graduate attendant.
Wives who want to vamp their husbands can have their hair marcelled, dressed or undressed, bobbed or cut curly.
Manicuring also will be one of the features.
Mr. Waggener visited all the most noted beauty parlors in Denver several months ago before he had plans for his new department and it is pronounced by all who have seen it to be second to none in the states.
This is a new side of the drugstore business, which is becoming popular in the East.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 20, 1948: An engineer for the Post Office Department is in Salida today arranging for the revamping of the curbing in front of the post office.
The curb lawn cannot be maintained because the patrons of the post office trample the grass. It is planned to fill in the lawn curb with cement.
It also has been suggested to the postmaster by citizens that the street be widened by using the lawn curb, which will permit diagonal parking.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 22, 1973: The sale of the Chaffee County Republican, weekly newspaper in Buena Vista was announced today.
Gilbert Gregg, whose family has operated the publication since 1911, has sold to a trio of Gunnison men who will take over officially on March 1.
The purchasers are Bill James, owner and publisher of the Gunnison Globe and Bruce Bye and Fred Body, owners and operators of B&B Printers, Inc.
James told The Mountain Mail that Gregg’s son-in-law, Larry Knight has been named general manager.
No other staff appointments have been made at this time, he said, adding that editorial and advertising staff will be added in the near future.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 26, 1998: “Over the River” is still clearing hurdles, as the official permitting process continues.
In an attempt to anticipate the impacts of Christo’s proposed work of art along the Arkansas River, Kathryn Wadsworth of Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area has contacted 35 agencies and individuals in California and Colorado involved in past Christo projects.
Wadsworth said responses from landowners and government officials involved in past Christo and Jeanne-Claude projects have been nothing but glowing, so far.
The nine respondents to date reported Christo and Jeanne-Claude were very accommodating and met all requirements.
In fact, several say they would welcome another project to their community from the husband and wife team.
