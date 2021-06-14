140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 18, 1881: Mr. Bender’s lodging house is nearly completed, and yesterday evening he concluded to give a dance in the hall in the second story before putting the furniture in.
Accordingly he went out and invited his friends to come in and partake of the fun.
There were about fifty persons present and they all had a splendid time. But the most interesting part of the affair was the refreshments which were set up about midnight. Ice cream, cake, nuts, etc., were furnished in abundance.
The party was so great a success that Mr. Bender can probably be prevailed upon to repeat it at an early day.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 14, 1921: The new roadway leading into Salida from the south is an improvement that converts Salida from a wayside town in the tourist’s mind, to a bustling, wide-awake city, that appreciates the stranger within her gates. The improvement soon will be completed.
At the first turn off the county road at the old Van Alstine place the curve has been widened. A triangle will be formed there and this will be sown to grass and kept tidy.
In the center of the triangle will be a shaft of cobble stones directing the travelers and this will be illuminated at night. This makes the first impression. From there to the heart of the city the streets will be well surfaced.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 20, 1946: A defective flue caused a fire in the kitchen of the Paul Simons home, 224 West Fifth Street, at 10 o’clock this morning. The kitchen furniture was badly damaged and the balance of the house was damaged by smoke.
Fireman Jay Ramey was cut on the right hand by glass while poking a hose through a window. He also sustained a bad scratch on his left shin. He was able to return to work.
Mrs. Simons rescued the precious roast when she fled from the kitchen.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 3, 1971: A Salida man is reported in good condition today at noon at Salida hospital after he was thrown from a truck involved in an accident Thursday at 2:30 p.m. three quarters of a mile south of Johnson Village on county road 301, the state patrol reports.
Officers said that Raymond Morris, 54, of Salida suffered a possible injury to his right shoulder, chest and neck. The 1953 Ford he was driving was not damaged.
Police said Morris was driving north on county road 301 when he apparently failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the road. The truck hit an embankment and Morris was thrown away from the vehicle.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 12, 1996: County officials are considering a policy that would take cellular phones out of the hands of county workers.
In some cases, recently, county workers have been observed talking on cell phones while driving heavy trucks, according to county administrator Tom Hale.
Another concern is that some workers may be using private cell phones to conduct private business while on the county’s time clock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.