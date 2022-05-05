140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 6, 1882: Mister John Leyshon of Maysville yesterday (Wednesday) met with a quite serious accident.
As he was alighting from a buggy he caught his foot and fell, breaking his left arm just below the elbow.
Mister Leyshon had just started East after his wife, but by this accident his trip has necessarily been postponed for a time.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 6, 1922: A small cyclone crossed the county between Midway and Nathrop at 6:30 on Wednesday evening and struck a freight train of which J.J. Madden was conductor and William Kasling engineer.
The big Mallet engine ground under the pressure of the wind and the men in the cab sought shelter close to the boiler.
The inside of the cab was coated with dust and gravel that it was necessary to wash off with a hose.
The men in the caboose of the train closed all the openings and experienced all the thrill of a cyclone.
It was making a noise like a score of big motors going at top speed.
This was the first time a high wind of that velocity has been noted in Chaffee County.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 3, 1947: The Chaffee County Fish and Game Club’s promise of better fishing is being realized as the club’s 1947 program gets under way.
Warden Thomas of the Reformatory at Buena Vista states that a series of new ponds, a half mile long, are ready for fish.
This means hundreds of thousands of fish for our streams.
Buena Vista is really backing the new program to the limit and is a shining example of teamwork and achievement.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 1, 1972: J. Edgar Hoover, embodiment of the FBI and focus of law enforcement achievement and controversy for nearly half a century, is dead.
The 77-year-old director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation died of natural causes in his home Monday night, the Justice Department announced.
President Nixon, upon hearing of Hoover’s death, called him a “truly remarkable man who served the country for 48 years under eight presidents with unparalleled devotion to duty and dedication.” Nixon spoke emotionally of his “profound sense of personal loss.”
Hoover was a virtual legend in the United States, an “untouchable” who died in office despite efforts by critics in recent years to have him retired.
He had shaped the FBI into a massive, powerful federal agency during his career.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 8, 1997: On May 1, Leslie Turner made history in Buena Vista by becoming the town’s first female police officer.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” Turner said. “I think its something the town needed for a long time.”
Turner, who was born in New Mexico, has lived just outside of Buena Vista for about the past five years. She moved to the valley after living and working in the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles for 10 years.
Turner is currently going through the Field Training Officer program, where new patrol officers team up with veteran officers to learn the routines associated with the job.
Turner feels a slight amount of pressure being the town’s first female cop, but says everyone in the department has been very supportive.
Turner’s aspirations include working with the investigation of crimes against female victims and children.
