140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 24, 1881: The dispatch from Sheriff Stafford at Buena Vista yesterday to the officers at Salida gave information that six prisoners broke jail there Thursday night.
They were Armstrong and Fahey, who stole Ryan’s horses some time ago, H.T. Smith, Camp Yellow, Elmer Clark, George Ray and John Musgrove.
It seems to us that this jailbreaking business at Buena Vista is getting rather monotonous.
It will probably be claimed that the county needs a better jail. Grant that.
A jail will be built, but it cannot be done in a week, and until it is erected it is the duty of the officers to properly guard the prisoners and let the county foot the bills necessarily incurred.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 27, 1921: One hundred and fifty rabbits and one coyote were brought home by the American Legion boys last Sunday for the Christmas baskets of the Red Cross.
Five cars left here at 8 o’clock in the morning and scattered into various parts of the valley.
The party reunited at 7 o’clock Sunday evening and returned to Salida.
In the party were Chester Williams, A.M. Route, John Petrini, Mark Williamson, Robert Beauregard, Jack Williamson, William Crylie, Walter Spangler, John Fowler, Leland Wilcox, W.H. Myers, Ralph W. Unger, C.H. Hopp, Harry Cole, Harry Ault, Guy Hess, Fred Monahan, Howard Rhodes and Harold Thonhoff.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 30, 1946: When Dr. J.C. Baker stopped by his office last night at 9:45 o’clock he found that the clinic was on fire.
He called the fire department and they extinguished it.
Quite a bit of damage was caused by smoke.
It is believed that the fire started in the sterilizer.
It was destroyed, as well as an x-ray machine.
Some of the flooring will have to be replaced.
The actual damage has not been estimated.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 21, 1971: Salida’s city council last night put its official stamp of approval on an ordinance merging the Water and Sewer Department into a single entity to be known as the Salida Utilities Department.
The measure will streamline the functions of the two utilities and is expected to result in greater efficiency of operation as well as affecting some savings through joint buying of commonly used materials.
The new department will be under the supervision of Commissioner of Public Works Bob Brazil.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 17, 1996: Salida has lost a chapter in its musical history with the death of John Held Monday.
The popular Salida music educator died Monday morning at Columbine Manor after an extended illness. He was 86.
John Held has contributed to the community, and to music, since he arrived in Salida in the fall of 1939, after teaching in Kansas and Illinois.
He obtained his master’s degree in music education from Northwestern University in the summer of 1940.
Initially, he was hired by the Salida School District as an instrumental music director.
That position evolved into vocal music education at the high school.
