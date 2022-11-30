140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 24, 1882: Dr. Welch, of Maysville, will probably soon be one of us, as he is thinking strongly of moving his business block to this city.
Still the boom goes on.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 5, 1922: The municipal Christmas tree is going over the top at a gallop.
The Tuesday Evening Club and the Salida Women’s Club each sent a check for $10.
The Modern Woodmen and the Woodmen of the World also pledged $10.
The Knights of Columbus have pledged $10.
The Order of Eastern Star have pledged $10.
Some of these lodges do not meet until the latter part of this week and others do not meet until next week but the officers decided they would take a chance and pledge the money, telling that the members will agree.
Other lodges which have not held meetings are awaiting the official action but they are confident the donations will be forthcoming.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 1, 1947: The fire department was called at 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon to extinguish a fire in the roof of the Dominic Post home on the Mesa. According to Warren L. Britton, fire chief, sparks from the chimney set the dry shingles of fire.
The firemen worked 3 hours to bring the blaze under control.
The damage was estimated at $2,000.
It was necessary to run two hose lines to the fire. The water pressure was satisfactory, Fire Chief Britton said, because no water is being used for irrigation.
The fire was discovered by boys playing in the neighborhood, who ran to the house and notified the occupants.
The roof on the south side of the house was badly damaged. One upstairs room also is damaged and water damage was done throughout the south side of the house.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 29, 1972: A committee to study the concept of a year-round school is to be named by the early part of next week according to an announcement made by superintendent of schools Charles Melien. Melien said many school districts in Colorado are already involved in similar studies and “this district should have some background information dealing with the subject.”
The administrator said some reports which have come to his attention indicate the year-round concept can result in the saving of money but he said the same study shows that student learning is not increased by 12-month attendance.
Moline added that the most popular approach at present is what he called the 45-15 plan: nine weeks of school followed by three weeks of vacation.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 2, 1997: The preliminary plat for the Love Ranch subdivision, filing 5, was unanimously recommended for approval by the Chaffee County Planning Commission last week.
Love Ranch owner Lawrence Wuthrich would like to divide the longtime guest ranch on CR 162 into seven lots of two or more acres.
Wuthrich’s land also includes Sharon’s Meadow, a popular bighorn sheep grazing area.
The meadow will be given to the Colorado Division of Wildlife.
If DOW doesn’t maintain it as it has agreed to do, the lot will be granted to Wuthrich’s heirs.
Wuthrich also gave DOW a conservation easement on land adjoining Sharon’s Meadow, linking the meadow with the irrigation ditch from which water is drawn to maintain the meadow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.