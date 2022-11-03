140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 4, 1882: Why don’t some of our enterprising people or ranchmen start a hothouse and arrange to supply the city of Salida the coming season with early vegetables.
Probably two thousand dollars worth of lettuce, radishes, onions and other truck was sold in our city the past season, and nearly all of it was grown near Denver or Pueblo under glass.
It can be done here quite as well.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 6, 1922: Armistice Day will be celebrated in Salida with a parade and a program at the Opera House.
Mayor Lorton will issue a proclamation regarding the closing of business houses on that day in honor of the valor of the men who engaged in the World War.
All ex-service men and ex-service women are requested to appear in uniform at 9 o’clock Saturday morning where the parade will form.
The parade will march from Fifth to Seventh, down F Street, over to E, then to First Street.
The parade will be headed by the Salida band, followed by the veterans of the World War and the veterans of the Civil War, who will be honorary guests of the younger warriors.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 7, 1947: The Indian Grill has been selected for exclusive membership in Salida in the American Restaurant Association.
This association is a national organization of approved restaurants in which the membership is limited to the one chosen by the association in each city and town in the United States.
Membership in the association is by invitation and is restricted to selected restaurants meeting the exacting standards and qualifications adopted by the National Council of the association.
Earl Stevenson, the owner of the Indian Grill in Salida, has been elected to serve on the National Advisory Council of the American Restaurant Association for the present year.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 7, 1972: Apparently dissatisfied with the outcome of an opinion survey it had requested three weeks ago, the Salida City Council Monday night instructed City Clerk Anthony Gentile to prepare mimeographed questionnaires to be distributed to all downtown businesses on the question of retaining or removing the parking meters.
Curt Garritson, chairman of the retail merchants committee, reported that the survey the council asked him to make showed that six merchants favor retaining the meters, 17 want them taken out, two want them left in place but taken out of service and six had no opinion on the issue.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 7, 1997: The long-standing dispute in Mesa Antero is one day shy of being legally resolved.
Following closing arguments, Chaffee County District Judge Kenneth Plotz will decide today whether John and Barbara Burnett’s attached pottery studio violates Mesa Antero Filing 4 covenants.
About a dozen witnesses took the stand Thursday in a case that pits neighbors against neighbors.
Most who testified agreed the Burnett’s pottery studio is indiscernible from the outside, but believed allowing it would set a dangerous precedent in the Nathrop subdivision.
The plaintiffs contend the studio is a business and violates covenants 1 and 7 of Filing 4, the letter of which states “ No business, trade or related activity shall be carried on upon any residential lot.”
