140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 17, 1881: Poncha has not been without her little romance this season, early as it advanced.
A young gentleman and lady, with chaperone, left on Sunday night last on a trip to Pueblo.
As it was said that the old ladies shook their heads and said something was going to happen; and sure enough something did happen.
They were quietly married in Salida the same evening, and slipped onto Buena Vista to spend their honeymoon.
They returned to punch out on Thursday morning and received the congratulations of their many friends.
We have not yet seen the wedding cake, but suppose it will come in the near here after.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 16, 1921: The lettuce growers of the Buena Vista district have organized a cooperative marketing association, which they have incorporated under the name of the Colorado Co-operative Lettuce association.
John R. Kedley, formerly with the Colorado Cabbage exchange of Brighton, has been employed as manager.
The cabbage exchange is the largest cabbage shipping organization in the United States and has brought thousands of dollars to the cabbage growers of Northern Colorado.
The crops will he marketed through the regular channels, and the profits, over and above actual expenses, will be returned in promotion to the total amount of product delivered by each grower.
The association has a large selling organization covering all the principal markets of the country, which will assure the prompt handling of the crop.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 24, 1946: Walter Snell was elected alderman of the second ward by the city council Monday evening at a special meeting. He succeeds the late A.H. Church. The choice was unanimous.
Mr. Snell is proprietor of the Snell Lumber company. He is a son of the late G.F. Snell, who served as a member of the city council and as county commissioner. He is widely known and popular.
Mr. Snell served in the army during World War II.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 15, 1971: The percentage of Chaffee County Elementary school children protected against infectious childhood diseases falls slightly under statewide averages but above recommended levels, with the exception of measles.
Figures from a statewide survey taken in April show Chaffee County has a level of 70.3 measles protection while the state average is 74.3 and the recommended level is 95 percent.
The state average of 74.3 per cent against rubella is around twenty points below the level recommended to prevent an outbreak of the dangerous disease.
Brent Shaw, chief of the Health Department’s immunization team said, “the major concern of health authorities is the protection for measles which has replaced polio as childhood’s most devastating disease.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 9. 27, 1996: Mon-Ark Shrine Club contributed $250 to the Christmas Mountain U.S.A. fund recently.
Approximately $9,000 is needed to prepare the mountain as a permanent holiday fixture in the area.
According to Bonnie Bondurant, of the Christmas Mountain Committee, approximately $1,000 has been collected thus far.
