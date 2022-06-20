140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 24, 1882: Salida narrowly escaped a disastrous conflagration last night.
About ten o’clock last night Sam Sandusky, who is a clerk in Craig Bros.’s store and sleeps in the store building, went into the rear yard to see if everything was all right about the building as is his habit.
As soon as he passed out the rear door of the store he saw smoke rushing out of the door of the warehouse, which is a dug-out room in the rear of the store room.
The alarm was at once given and in a short time the fire was extinguished.
The loss by fire and water is somewhere between five hundred and a thousand dollars.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 20, 1922: Passenger Train No. 2 on the D.&R.G. railroad was wrecked at Keeldar, between Tennessee Pass and Malta at 11 o’clock this morning.
Conductor C.H. Bunbury and Engineer W.F. Reardon were in charge of the train.
Four Pullmans turned over on their side and two of the remaining cars were leaning.
Many of the passengers were scratched and bruised and a few were brought to the D. & R.G. hospital here and these are not dangerously hurt.
A broken rail caused the accident.
As soon as word was received of the wreck by Superintendent Nedwideck, he ordered a special relief train called and also ordered doctors and nurses to go from Leadville by special train.
The relief train left Salida a half hour later with a corps of doctors and nurses.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 23, 1947: The Montgomery Circus arrived in Salida this morning and is being set up between Elmer’s service station and the Salida Livestock Commission company on Highway 50 near the end of Teller Street.
The circus will give a performance tonight.
This is one time that a circus has brought good weather.
The storms of the last few days have been relieved by sunshine weather.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 20, 1972: Students at the newly opened Rangeview School in Salida made their first fishing trip as a group Tuesday afternoon with teachers Hollis Sederstrom and Jack Byars.
The group traveled to a stream in the O’Haver Lake area for their fishing excursion in the afternoon after skipping classes in the morning. The stream, at an undisclosed location, was specially stocked Monday for the students by the Colorado Department of Game and Fish.
“This is the first time the students have been together on an outdoor trip,” said Sederstrom, “and it will be very interesting to see how this experiment goes.”
Since the school for the mentally handicapped opened in mid-April in the Colorado Mountain College building, the students have been learning how to function “as independently as possible” through a varied curriculum as well as various working skills..
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 23, 1997: It’s been nearly 50 years since folks in Salida had a really good reason to gather at the site of the old railroad depot.
But Sunday, under the heat of the Central Colorado sun, approximately 1,000 people pressed up against a strip of yellow police tape, waiting patiently for what was to be an important moment in Salida’s history.
At 11:30 a.m. Union Pacific’s Engine No. 844 pulled into Salida to the delight of the large crowd.
The steam engine, built in 1944 and since refurbished, is pulling perhaps the last passenger train along the Malta line from Pueblo to Minturn.
The train will arrive at its final destination, Salt Lake City, Utah, sometime Tuesday.
