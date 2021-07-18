140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 23, 1881: Abe Goodman has struck it big. He returned a few weeks ago to do the annual assessment, and while drilling through a massive rock noticed the peculiar color of the drillings when spooning out the hole.
He thought he would have it tested and took it to the assay office.
The returns were simply astounding, namely, one hundred and forty ounces in gold and twenty ounces silver per ton – in all two thousand eight hundred add twenty dollars. The claim is called the Fifty Per Cent, and is located about three miles from Pitkin.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 22, 1921: Dr. Finla McClure died at the Red Cross hospital in this city on the evening of the 18th, and the funeral services were held at the family residence here yesterday morning, the interment being in Fairview cemetery.
The funeral was the largest ever witnessed in Salida and was attended not only by people in the city, but many from the surrounding country.
In compliance with the proclamation of Mayor Lorton, who requested that all places of business be closed during the funeral service, nearly every office and place of business was closed during the time the funeral service was held.
The pallbearers were well-known citizens: Dr. Cochems, Dr. Shaffer, Dr. Bender, Dr. Larimer, Dr. Newton and Dr. Kelly.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 17, 1946: Damage estimates were being made today from flood waters which last night washed out all but a narrow strip of road at Cotopaxi and inundated a garage, grocery store, cottage camp and other buildings.
The cloudburst-caused flood waters roared down “Mud Gulch” into the part of Cotopaxi which lies along highway 50 on the south side of the Arkansas River.
Although the flood waters reached Canon City, 30 miles east, at 8 p.m., early warning had allowed time for residents on low lands to evacuate to higher land.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 14, 1971: The Four-Ks Cafe in Johnson Village received a 3.2 beer license sales suspension for a 15-day period which began Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
A woman at the cafe sold two six-packs of beer to two teenage Buena Vista boys under the age of 18 between 11:30 p.m. and midnight Friday, authorities said.
The mother of one of the boys reported the incident to authorities Saturday morning and the liquor inspector, Dale Dodd, investigated the report.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 23, 1996: Sometime in the early morning hours of Monday, July 22, two local businesses on U.S. 50, the El Palacio Restaurant and Salida Motors, were forcibly entered and an undetermined amount of money was taken from each.
Salida Police Department and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for three commercial bank bags, one gray, one white and one brown, which are connected to this money.
Physical evidence collected at the scenes of both crimes indicates they may be related.
