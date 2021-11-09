140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 12, 1881: A young man by the name of McKay, who had charge of a boarding train of the Denver and Rio Grande during the summer, got up eighty-five dollars short yesterday morning.
When he went to bed in the Oyster bay about midnight the clerk told him that if they were crowded they would have to put a man in the room with him.
Being crowded they did put in another man.
When Mr. McKay went to bed he put his pants under his pillow.
When he awoke his pants were on the foot of his bed and the money that was in one of the pockets was missing.
The man who had occupied another bed in the same room had left, and as Mr. McKay had not seen the man he is unable to give any description of him.
It would appear that his chances for recovering the money are very slim.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 14, 1921: Mrs. Helen Ambroizh, whose place was raided by Sheriff Hutchinson, the Salida police and Federal Officer Franks, was fined $300 and costs on a charge of conducting a still, when she was given a hearing before Justice Catlin last Friday.
She paid the fine and costs.
Mrs. Ambroizh pleaded for the mercy of the court but the judge told her to pay the fine or go to jail.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 8, 1946: A thief crawled over the back fence of the Costello garage last night, scaled the roof and entered the tavern by breaking a small window.
Nothing was missing.
There was a small amount of cash in the cash register, but the register had not been opened.
Chief of Police Julius Masters entered on the police blotter, “just practicing.”
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 8, 1971: Colorado Senator Harry Locke (R-Salida) has advised The Mountain Mail that a long-sought snow fence on the highway between Como and Jefferson is to be erected within the next 20 to 25 days.
Locke said he has been advised by officials of the Colorado State Highway Department that the seven-foot high steel fence was of the type which can be moved.
He termed the highway “deadly terrifying” during ground blizzards, adding that the fence will do a great deal to “eliminate real hazards.”
Approximately 6,000 feet of fence is involved in the project.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 7, 1996: The Vietnam war ended in 1975, but for those who lost loved ones in that conflict, the memories live on.
The names of Americans killed or missing in action and unreturned prisoners-of-war – 58,196 in all – are listed on the half-size reproduction of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on display through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at Columbine Park on U.S. 24 in Buena Vista.
The wall includes the names of the three Salida men, Alberto Lucero, Waldemar Shewalter and Jimmy Tessadrioh, and one Buena Vistan, Donald Schrenk.
A dedication ceremony attended by 400 people was held Sunday at the wall.
Another brief ceremony was held Tuesday on Salida Day.
