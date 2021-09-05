140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 10, 1881: Sunday morning last Otis White made complaint before Justice Bowne and thereby secured the arrest of B. F. Garrison, T. D. Jones, J. C. Stanley and H. Switzer for killing fish in the South Arkansas River with giant powder.
The case came up for hearing Monday noon, but was postponed until 2 o’clock in the afternoon to give the defendants time to prepare for trial.
When the hour of two arrived, Mr. Switzer, one of the defendants, pled guilty for the crowd, all being merged into one case, and planked down a fine of $100 and the further sum of $35 for costs.
It is to be hoped that this arrest and fine will have a wholesome effect upon violators of the fish laws.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 6, 1921: Andrew Mestas was instantly killed and his son Joseph, age fourteen years, narrowly escaped death at 9 o’clock this morning when their team ran away down Green Gulch Road near Maysville.
The elder Mestas, while attempting to stop the team, was dragged out of the wagon and fell on the doubletree where he was either kicked in the head by one of the horses or struck by a swinging doubletree.
The horses plunged on down the hill, while the boy climbed to the wagon.
Coming to a turn in the road, the wagon upset and threw the boy out into the shallow creek. He escaped with a scratched arm.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 4, 1946: Burglars entered the VFW Hall sometime between Saturday evening and Tuesday noon and stole a large American flag and some small change in the vending machine.
Entrance was gained by breaking through a door which leads to the Greenburg roof.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 30, 1971: Three suspects are being charged with second-degree burglary in county court this afternoon in connection with burglaries of a trailer at L & K Trailer Court, 900 J St., and the Jug Liquor Store on north F Street, city police said
Police were looking for a black 1960 Cadillac early Saturday morning reportedly involved in the burglary.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 3, 1996: Residents of F Street told Salida City Council on Monday of their concerns regarding team disturbances near their homes. At the last meeting, council members discussed at length the option of putting together an ordinance that would among other things, impose a curfew for teens.
E.A. Nollkamper and James Aldeman, who live on F Street, addressed the council about their concerns. “For those who say it (a curfew) doesn’t work, tell that to the military,” Nollkamper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.