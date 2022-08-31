140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 2, 1882: Baxter Stingley, town marshal and fire warden, is making an inspection of stove pipes and chimneys in town.
It is expected that he will condemn as unsafe all flues except those built of brick.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 8, 1922: Salida and Florence won even honors in the tennis matches held in the latter city last Tuesday when the 13 Salidans went down to play or witnessed the games.
In the singles, Albert Hill, D.D. Bottom and Dr. Curfman won from Florence.
Hill and Bonham and Pack and Curfman won their doubles.
During the games the ladies of the Florence Tennis Club served lemonade to the players and guests.
The Florence team will play a return match here next Monday.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 3, 1947: A.J. Ripple says he would study the possibility of getting a supply of water from wells, as suggested by the U.S. Geological Survey, that he will study the possible sources of water by buying ranch water rights and the possibility of using the ditch water rights now owned by the city to flood the land above the reservoirs and thus provide more water for wells to be dug near the reservoirs.
He said water taken from the ditch and spread over the land would remain in the soil and would be filtered naturally.
The land above the reservoirs used to be moist but with the heavy pumping of the last few years the land surface is dry, indicating that the water supply is being used to the limit. The covering of the land for many months with the ditch water would be practically the same as dumping it into a storage lake, he said.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 4, 1972: William R. Lotshaw reported to Salida Police that someone sideswiped his vehicle Thursday night. It was parked in front of his house at 625 F St.
Further investigation revealed that Lotshaw’s car had been moved, and in the process had struck a steel pole.
The car had approximately $200 damage to the right side.
Police have no suspects yet.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 25, 1997: Salida Mayor Nancy Sanger has announced that she will ask the city council to create the Salida Youth Advisory Board at the next council meeting, Sept. 15.
The purpose of this board will be to represent the youth of Salida, both to the city council and to the community.
Board members will be asked for their input on actions affecting youth and will be able to voice concerns and initiate action to benefit youth.
They will also be available to the community to discuss issues relating to youth, Sanger said.
Membership on the board will be available to youths ages 12 to 19.
The board will consist of seven appointees and will meet monthly at a time and place to be agreed on, Sanger said.
