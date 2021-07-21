Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.