140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 23, 1881: Last Thursday Mr. A. Sagendorf, of Colorado Springs, representing Governor Pitkin, Mr. R. Borehardt, the commissioner appointed under a recent act of the legislature, and W. E. Sisty, State Fish Commissioner, visited the springs on Mr. Ira King’s and Mr. Bale’s ranches to see if they were suitable for the establishment near them of a State Fish Hatchery.
It was the verdict of all three of these gentlemen that both places were excellent sites for the purposes mentioned.
Mr. Sisty said that he had already visited and examined several springs in the State, but that he had not seen one anywhere that would compare with either of these.
These gentlemen left by Wednesday night’s train for the purpose of making a personal examination of several other proposed sites, and if they find a better place there is where the hatchery will be located.
If they do not find a better location it is only fair to presume that one of the sites near Salida will be chosen.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 26, 1921: Nathrop and vicinity experienced a severe cloudburst Sunday which washed the road this side of Nathrop quite badly making travel over it impossible for a time.
The same stretch of road was washed out Friday when there was a cloudburst.
Several automobile parties from Salida were caught on the other side of the washout and had to stay overnight in Buena Vista.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 22, 1946: A 1939 Buick sedan owned by Craig M. Gadsdy of Montrose, and driven by James Sylvester Savage, also of Montrose, crashed through a fence a few miles below Buena Vista, Saturday afternoon and turned over 30 feet from the highway.
According to Patrolman Krenning of Leadville, who investigated the accident and brought the men to Salida, Savage was driving at a high rate of speed and Gadsdy was under the influence of liquor.
Gadsdy was fined this morning by Tom Alway, police magistrate, on charges of aiding and abetting reckless driving. They were en route to Denver.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 19, 1971: The Salida Fire Department was called out once over the weekend, early this morning, and the Forest Service received no calls apparently because of the drenching rain.
The fire department extinguished an early morning fire at a house at 15th and I streets, reportedly owned by C.R. Sheeley. Seven volunteers and four regular firemen fought the blaze for over an hour and a half between 3 and 5 a.m.
Firemen said that it appeared that the blaze had started in the kitchen. No injuries were reported.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 31, 1996: Salida author Dick Dixon is signing copies of his book, “The D&RG’s Calumet Branch and The Turret Mining Area” (part of the Trails Among the Columbine series), 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today at Hylton Lumber Company.
Cost for the hardcover “coffee table” book is $37.
Those who have purchased the book elsewhere are welcome to bring it in for signing. Refreshments are being served, and copies of his other books, “Off the Beaten Path” and “Smokestack,” are also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.