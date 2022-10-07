The Mountain Mail, Oct. 7, 1882: On Sunday morning last constable Baxter Stingley went to Marshall pass and arrested one Buck Hereford at the request of the sheriff of Jasper county, Missouri, who telegraphed Stingley to make the arrest.
By this morning’s train the sheriff of Jasper county, Richard Roberts, arrived for the purpose of taking the prisoner back to Missouri.
The prisoner some time ago shot and wounded three men in Joplin, Missouri, for which he was arrested and was in jail at Carthage awaiting his trial when he broke jail.
He will now go back to be tried both for the shooting and for breaking jail.
The Salida Mail, Oct. 10, 1922: The D. & R.G. hospital was the scene of a delightful gathering Monday evening when the nurses and a few invited guests enjoyed a Halloween party.
The time was pleasantly spent with games and music.
Delicious refreshments were served at the close of the evening. All report a most enjoyable time.
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 11, 1947: John Cooper, 30, of Joplin, Mo., who came to Salida a few days ago, was sentenced to fifteen days in jail today by Justice of the Peace Alway on a charge of stealing a pair of binoculars valued at $85 from the automobile of Ted Argys, Jr. while it was parked Thursday evening in front of the Argys grocery.
The police say Cooper was discovered in the act of taking the binoculars and that he dropped them and ran.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 10, 1972: Rocky Mountain Livestock Sales. Inc. of Salida today announced the formation of a new board of directors.
George E. Everett will represent Chaffee County on the board, Bill Franks of Westcliffe will represent Custer County and the Gunnison County representative is to be Ed. Robbins.
“These men are experienced ranchers in this area and we feel that with their cooperation we will be in a better position to do a better job in the future serving the cattle industry,” said Manager Harold Shepherd.
Buena Vista attorney Carl Feldhammer will be the firm’s legal counsel.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 7, 1997: Chaffee County wants a new jail.
The city of Salida wants the county to keep paying for the law enforcement and emergency dispatch service. And, it would like some sort of assurance from the county that jail space for Salida inmates be available.
But, according to Sheriff Ron Bergmann, “we’re talking apples and oranges here.”
At Monday night’s meeting, Salida City Council approved a resolution that would allow the county to take Salida’s 2-percent share of a proposed use tax on automobiles and building materials purchased outside the county.
That money would be used to fund a new jail, if voters approve the expenditure in the upcoming election.
But, tied to that resolution were a number of special items – one that would require the county to fund and operate the dispatch center indefinitely, and one that would require the county to give priority to prisoners originating from Salida’s municipal court system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.