140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 9, 1882: Jack Williams is building a new house on F street.
He was out yesterday afternoon looking at the progress of affairs.
Three or four pigs came along and one of them walked over the upper half of a large glass door, breaking two lights worth $10 and a half.
While they stood looking at the damage the next pig deliberately walked over the lower half of the door, demolishing the remaining two lights.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 5, 1922: The Salida High School football team will be the guests of the Lions Monday night at the regular dinner.
The local team made a splendid showing this year without having had previous experience.
Some of the members of the team had never seen a football game before they joined the team.
They played game football for beginners and with a year or two of practice they will develop into a strong aggregation.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 6, 1947: Stacey Bustos and Edward Vigil were tried in Justice Alway’s court Friday afternoon on charges of driving a stolen car, speeding and reckless driving.
They were each given 90 days in the county jail.
Bustos was fined $100 and costs on charges of speeding, reckless driving and having no operators license.
The youths were picked up Saturday, Nov. 9, by State Highway Patrolman Keith Kloppel and Patrolman Marsh of the city police department, when they noticed the boys driving east on First Street at a high rate of speed.
The car was a Ford Coupe owned by Joe Marques of Salida, which they “borrowed” for a ride.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 22, 1972: “The next thing I knew I was at the bottom trying to dig my way out of the tractor,” Mark Patterson, 24, said this morning in describing his wild ride down Monarch Pass, after his 1971 Mack semi tractor-trailer lost its brakes, about noon yesterday, one mile west of Maysville.
He was on his way to Darr, Neb., from Gunnison where he had picked up his cargo.
Coming down the pass he checked his brakes and discovered he had none and then noticed smoke rolling out from under the rig.
The young driver met Colorado State Patrolman Cliff Watson, who was driving up the mountain road.
Patterson flashed his lights to signal to Watson that he had lost his brakes.
Watson turned around to attempt to get in front of the speeding truck to clear traffic.
Patterson pulled out to pass a slower moving truck and thought he saw another vehicle coming toward him. He tried to run into the mountain on the left side of the road but his speed was too great for the angle.
He glanced off the mountain, crossed over the right lane out of control and plunged down a 50-foot embankment.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 4, 1997: New York-based and world-renowned artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude were guests at a public meeting Tuesday night at Salida High School to discuss the proposed Over the River project.
Christo showed two slides of how the project would look on the Arkansas.
Christo’s team did test runs earlier this year, hanging five fabric panels across a river “somewhere in Colorado.”
The fabric appears wavy and transparent, and follows the contours of the riverbanks.
It’s suspended at least 12 feet above the water on steel cables.
Jeanne-Claude, Christo’s wife and artistic partner, said the tests were done “just to see if it was really beautiful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.