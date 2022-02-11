140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 11, 1882: The fluctuation in prices of real estate is an index of the prosperity of any town.
In September Sweet’s corner lots opposite this office could have been bought for $500. Now they are away up.
The lot next to the New York House, which was bought for $500, would probably bring nearly as much more today.
Mr. Williams bought a lot near the opera house for $225, and was offered $450 for it three days after the purchase.
Verily, speculation in real estate is not ended yet.
Wait for the spring tide of tenderfeet.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 14, 1922: Engineer Patrick Higgins of the State Highway Department and crew of engineers are making a survey of Poncha Pass road with a view of permanently improving it.
W.L. Philbin, county commissioner, was informed by the state highway commission that they had appropriated $9,000 for Poncha Pass road and will award $10,000 later for further improvements.
It is planned to make the survey for a permanent road which will eliminate the dangerous curves and make the grade easier.
With Poncha pass completed and a road over Ute Trail, Salida will have the most durable North and South road in the West because it will shorten the distance from Santa Fe by 150 miles and will penetrate the greatest scenic region in the state.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 14, 1947: Chaffee county had one of the most interesting exhibits at the Colorado Mining Association Conventions last week in Denver.
The exhibit was prepared by Edward P. Chapman, Sid Burleson and son W.E. Burleson, W.E. Patterson and Secretary Haley of the Salida Chamber of Commerce.
Joe McDonough drew a map of the county showing the locations of the minerals shown in the exhibit.
Many counties carried exhibits of ore from all parts of the state and west, but the Chaffee county exhibit contained only minerals of the county, plus a few obtained just across the county lines.
The exhibit proved interesting and gave Chaffee county considerable advertising.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 8, 1972: All members of the Chaffee County commissioners were present for yesterday’s regular meeting.
A bid was submitted by Bill Sustrich, roofing paint representative, for the cost of materials to repair the courthouse roof.
The commissioners verbally agreed to use his service.
Cost for materials will be approximately $1,142.
The actual labor will be done by a contractor.
That service will cost $600.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 7, 1997: Frank Avila handed over his clippers and shears to Valerie Svihus, new owner of Frank’s Barber Shop at 124 W. First St.
With the new ownership comes a new name. The shop is now Val’s Barber Shop.
Avila bought the shop about nine years ago from Gene Post.
“Barbering was a second career for me,” Avila said. “I worked at Climax (Molybdenum Mine) for 25 years and when the mine began closing I decided to go to barber school.”
He had done barbering before, but just around home. Going to barber college made it official.
Barbering has been a rewarding career for Avila for the past nine years.
Now he plans to “take it easy” for awhile, working on his home in Crestone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.