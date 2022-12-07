140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 9, 1882: The new city attorney will immediately revise the city ordinances and they will be published in book form.
It will make excellent Sunday reading for old maids and little children.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 8, 1922: The Sherman Hotel, one of the most widely known hostelries in Colorado, has been sold by Mr. and Mrs. Harold F. Herr to G.E. Karch and A. Heberer.
The deal was closed December 1 but was not made public until Mr. and Mrs. Herr had left Salida on an extended Eastern trip.
They preferred to let the new owners make the announcement.
Owing to the ill health of Mrs. Herr the couple decided to dispose of their property so that they can travel extensively.
The Herrs bought the hotel 12 years ago and in that time built two additions.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 9, 1947: The Rev. and Mrs. Harry McDaniel and Mrs. Sadie Crosswhite were enroute to Pueblo early this morning when a large buck attacked the car at Bear Creek. No one was injured.
The radiator and a headlight were broken. The animal was crippled.
The car had to be towed in.
The group was scheduled to attend a Church of God meeting being held this week in Pueblo.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 4, 1972: Free of a strike threat, preparations for the last Apollo flight to the moon went on a clockwork schedule today for Wednesday’s launching.
Astronauts Eugene A Cernan, Ronald E. Evans and Harrison N. Schmitt, sleeping later each day to adjust for an afternoon wakeup for the 9:53 p.m. EST launch, were to run through procedures for an emergency abort on the launch pad today.
Later in the day, Cernan and Schmitt were to rehearse in a mock lunar lander, while Evans worked in a command module simulator and on orbital geology.
Cernan and Schmitt will land the craft named Challenger on the moon next Monday.
Evans will remain aboard the command craft, America, conducting experiments from 60 miles overhead during the three days his comrades are on the moon.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 8, 1997: Each year on the Friday before Christmas, the Presbyterian Church at 7 Poncha Blvd. in Salida brings the Nativity to life.
Members of all age groups will perform the roles in the five stations depicting major events in the Christmas story.
This has become more and more of a community project over the years, since all the live animals are loaned for the evening by local ranchers and others.
This year’s sheep are from Adrienne and Casey Everett, two llamas are on loan from Don Nelson, Burly Polk has lent his mule and Daphne Chick has lent the use of her two Jerusalem burros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.