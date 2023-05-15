The Weekly Mail, May 12, 1883: When the present town board first went into office The Mail expressed the opinion that the board as a body should be the judge of the qualifications of its own members.
Salida’s lawyers took a different view of the matter.
They now agree with The Mail.
If they would read The Mail more and Blackstone less they would know more law than they do.
The Salida Mail, May 11, 1923: Fifty men will be employed in the Salida mine within a month and the force may be increased to 100 later, declared D.A. Freeman, president of the Salida mine company, who spent several days in Salida this week inspecting the property.
Mr. Freeman was accompanied by Walter E. Wilson of Wilson, Hooker and Company of the New York and Boston curb stock exchanges and R.H. Libby, a Boston capitalist.
The mine was closed down for several years but development work continued, and a strike was made recently of a 30-foot vein of rich ore running 10 per cent in copper and 25 per cent in zinc.
It was decided to build a mill to handle the low grade ores and the plans are now being drawn by mining engineers.
The Salida Daily Mail, May 9, 1948: While the linotype machine was being cleaned yesterday in The Salida Daily Mail plant, a spark from an electric starting switch ignited the cleaning fluid that had been applied to the keyboard.
The keypad buttons, which are made of celluloid, were destroyed.
A fire extinguisher was brought into play immediately and the fire department was called but the fire was out before the firemen arrived.
Fortunately a new set of keys was located in Denver and arrived in time this morning to get the machine back in operation.
The Mountain Mail, May 15, 1973: The City of Salida will benefit to the tune of about $25,000 annually under the terms of a new cigarette tax bill which was given final approval in the Colorado Senate yesterday.
The measure, which cleared the house earlier, provides for an additional five cents tax on each pack of cigarettes sold in the state.
4.6 cents of the added levy will be returned to the municipalities on the basis of sales tax collections in the individual communities.
Based on figures for 1972 – the latest available – Salida Mayor Ed Touber told The Mountain Mail Monday afternoon that the city could expect $24,867.
The Mountain Mail, May 14, 1998: If everything goes according to plan, recycling could be in place by the end of July in Chaffee County.
Chaffee County, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs have all agreed to participate in the Upper Arkansas Area Regional Recycling Program.
Poncha Springs and Buena Vista trustees signed the agreement this week.
Chaffee County commissioners approved the document several weeks ago.
Salida is the only local entity yet to give the recycling go-ahead.
